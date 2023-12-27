Steelers-Seahawks Game Will Only Be Shown To Half The Country

The Pittsburgh Steelers-Seattle Seahawks game will be shown to the northern half of the United States this Sunday. Per the weekly coverage map, those who live in most southern parts of the country will have to find the game by other means.

In addition to the Pittsburgh and Seattle areas, the game will be shown in northern states like Minnesota, Wisconsin, and the Dakotas. Its reach also extends into Maine, the Las Vegas area, North Carolina, and Atlanta. It’s worth noting that 506 Sports, who provides the map, indicated on Twitter there may be small adjustments made to the map tomorrow. It’s not clear if that would change the Steelers’ landscape.

The game will be aired on FOX with Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma, and Shannon Spake on the call for the game.

It’s a critical game for both teams. The Steelers and Seahawks have matching seasons and similar storylines. Both teams are 8-7 with negative point differentials. Both have two of the longest-tenured head coaches, Mike Tomlin and Pete Carroll, and both clubs are fighting for their playoff lives.

Pittsburgh enters the weekend on the outside looking in for the playoff race, needing to win out and get some help to have the best chance of playing on Wild Card weekend. Seattle sits as the NFC’s 7th seed but with little margin for error. Both teams are coming off a win in Week 16, the Steelers rolling the Cincinnati Bengals while the Seahawks needed a last-minute touchdown to knock off the Tennessee Titans.

Per NFL.com, if the Steelers lose on Sunday, their playoff odds tumble to six percent. If the Seahawks drop this contest, their odds fall below 50 percent. Seattle remains about three-point favorites for this game and historically, Pittsburgh doesn’t have much recent success winning in their place.

Look for a full scouting report on Seattle on Friday morning.

Kickoff is set for 4:05/EST on Sunday afternoon.