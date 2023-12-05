Steelers Remain Reluctant Moving Nick Herbig To ILB: ‘Not Sure That’s The Best Thing’

The last time Pittsburgh Steelers DC Teryl Austin was asked about moving rookie EDGE rusher Nick Herbig to inside linebacker, in the wake of Cole Holcomb’s injury, Austin joked he didn’t expect to lose three more linebackers.

Those comments might now qualify for Freezing Cold Takes.

Pittsburgh’s suffered two more injuries at the position since, losing Kwon Alexander for the season due to a torn Achilles. And in Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, LB Elandon Roberts went down with a groin injury. After he left, the Steelers’ defense struggled, and the Cardinals went on a 99-yard touchdown drive, taking control the rest of the game.

Despite now being on Plan D and Plan E, Austin doesn’t want to turn to Plan H. As in, Nick Herbig.

Speaking with reporters during a Tuesday press conference, Austin downplayed the idea of changing Herbig’s position.

“I’m not saying Nick Herbig can’t, but I’m not sure that’s the best thing for Nick Herbig and for us,” Austin said via a team-provided transcript. “Nick will get some quality reps outside as we get down the stretch and help us there. I think he’ll be more helpful for us as a rusher right now than as an inside backer.”

It follows the comments Austin made weeks ago, ruling out any possibility of him moving inside this season. His words now are softer than they were before due to the mounting injuries at the position that’s left Pittsburgh scrambling.

Over the last several weeks, Herbig hasn’t gotten many reps, period. The 12 snaps he played against the Cardinals were the most he’s had since Week Seven, and three of his snaps against Arizona were the team’s final kneel-downs. Otherwise, Herbig has been picking up a snap here and there whenever T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith need a break. Despite the limited playing time, he’s found ways to make an impact. We wrote about his per-snap production last week, and he showed it again Sunday, recording a tackle for a loss on just nine true defensive snaps.

Herbig against Arizona. Only nine defensive snaps (excluding kneeldowns). Beats the TE, turns the runner inside, cleans up the play for the TFL. Dude just makes an impact. #Steelers https://t.co/IsmWGAQBML pic.twitter.com/5ICTU5GgeH — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) December 5, 2023

Austin’s comments indicate Herbig’s outside linebacker snap count could increase over the final few weeks as the weight of the season mounts on the starters, but it doesn’t sound like there’s an appetite to kick him inside right now. Even if Austin believes Herbig has the skill set to do it.

“Does he have the ability and aptitude to do it, yeah, but we’re talking about a guy stepping in whatever week, 14, whatever it is, and being a signal caller and doing a lot of things he hasn’t done. I don’t know if I’d strap him with that at this point.”

Pittsburgh once made such a move in 2017 when Ryan Shazier suffered his career-ending spinal injury. But that was with veteran Arthur Moats, not a rookie like Herbig, and the results weren’t all that successful. Instead of Herbig, the team will lean on veterans Blake Martinez and Myles Jack, two recently retired players doing other things with their lives three months ago. Martinez in the trading card business, Jack running a hockey team and flying planes. Now, both could be counted on to bring stability to the Steelers’ defense as they make a playoff push. Oh, and to stay healthy, too.