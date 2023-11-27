Nick Herbig: Limited Plays, Big-Time Production

It’s not easy being the rotational guy behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith. One a future Hall of Famer, the other a Pro Bowler, both getting paid a boatload of money to rush the passer. For a rookie like Nick Herbig, you’re just trying to capitalize on the scraps of snaps you get.

And oh man, is he.

Herbig picked up his second sack of the season in Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Similar to his first against the Los Angeles Rams, it came under unusual circumstances. Herbig dropped into coverage on the play, into his hook/curl zone, and watched QB Jake Browning get flushed out to his left. Instead of just sitting back and waiting for Browning to throw the ball, Herbig attacked. From coverage, he bolted downhill, ran full-speed at Browning, and sacked him for a 9-yard loss on 3rd and 5.

Against the Rams, Herbig was supposed to drop into coverage but either didn’t get the message or just went for it, rushing in and taking down QB Matthew Stafford.

It sums up the plays Herbig is making this season, especially since the bye. Snaps have been especially hard to come by the last six games but when on the field, he’s coming up large.

Since the bye, Herbig has logged just 36 defensive snaps, being held to single digits for each of his last five. And yet, he’s found ways to fill up the stat sheet. Over that span, Herbig has:

– 3 TFL

– 2 sacks

– 2 QB hits

– 1 FF

Meaning, that he’s averaging a tackle for a loss once every 12 plays, a sack/QB hit every 18 plays, and has a forced fumble in that span which was recovered by the Steelers.

He’s a hair-on-fire player obviously coming in and playing fresh in relief of Watt and Highsmith. Normally, plays like these are ways to get on the field more. But with Watt and Highsmith doing their thing, Herbig is only going to play when it’s required like giving those guys a breather.

Against the Bengals, Herbig logged just three defensive snaps and still found a way to make a splash play. While the Steelers’ rotation of Watt and Highsmith has rightly received criticism in recent weeks, they were playing too many snaps and tiring themselves out, it’s hard to complain about this game. When Cincinnati runs just 41 offensive plays, Watt and Highsmith are going to be out there for nearly all the snaps. As they should be. But when Pittsburgh’s defense is on the field for their usual amount, upwards of 70 in a game, that’s when Herbig and Markus Golden have to get involved.

Overall, it’s been a good rookie year for Herbig. He came in and had an awesome training camp, easily made the team, and carved out a small role on defense while serving as a core special teamer. He’s playing 77 percent of those snaps this year, basically everything except field goal block/protect. And he’s doing all you can ask for. He makes the most of the defensive snaps he does get, makes plays, and helps the team win. That doesn’t go unnoticed by the coaching staff. Play the players who make plays. They have another one of them in Nick Herbig.