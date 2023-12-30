Steelers Elevate Myles Jack, Eric Rowe Ahead Of Seahawks Game

For the second week in a row, the Pittsburgh Steelers elevated veteran LB Myles Jack and S Eric Rowe from the practice squad to the Active/Inactive roster. Both are expected to start on Sunday when the Steelers take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the move Saturday morning.

Both Jack and Rowe played big roles in Pittsburgh’s Week 16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Rowe had seven total tackles and an interception, while Jack had six total tackles, a sack, and two quarterback hits. With safeties Minkah Fitzpatrick and Trenton Thompson ruled out for Sunday, and safety Damontae Kazee suspended, Rowe will get the start next to Patrick Peterson for the second week in a row.

Jack will likely get the start in place of Elandon Roberts, who suffered a pectoral injury in the second quarter of the win over Cincinnati. When Roberts went down, Jack also replaced him as the Green Dot defensive play-caller, and that’s a role he’s expected to have against Seattle, as well. With a hostile environment in Seattle, Jack is going to have to be sound as the hub of communication for Pittsburgh’s defense. Miscommunication could be the difference between making or missing the playoffs for the Steelers.

Jack played 47 snaps last week in relief of Roberts, and he will likely see a similar amount this week. The Steelers will likely get LB Blake Martinez some run, but that may come at the expense of LB Mykal Walker, who has struggled in coverage this season.

Rowe is in his ninth year as a pro, as he spent one season with the Philadelphia Eagles, three with the New England Patriots, and four with the Miami Dolphins. Week 16 was his first action of the 2023 season. Jack is in his eighth season, and his second in Pittsburgh. He spent the 2022 season with the Steelers, playing in 15 games before getting released this offseason. He briefly retired before signing with Pittsburgh’s practice squad ahead of Week 13, and Week 16 was also his first action of the 2023 season.