Stat Pack: Five Numbers To Know Against The Bengals

Welcome to your weekly Pittsburgh Steelers “stat pack,” five numbers you need to know to get ready for the team’s upcoming game. They could relate to the opponent, the Steelers themselves, and could involve an individual, unit, or something else. All to help you become the smartest fan for gameday.

22.05

That was the top speed Cincinnati Bengals RB Chase Brown reached on his 54-yard screen pass touchdown two weeks ago against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s the second-fastest speed of anyone in the NFL this season, only behind Seattle Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf and his 22.3.

Now healthy, Brown has been worked into the Bengals’ offense and his speed is the real deal. Something the Steelers didn’t have to worry about in their previous matchup. They will this time.

One

The number of defensive takeaways the Steelers have during their three-game losing streak (though they also have a blocked punt against the Colts, of course). It’s a far cry from the 20 they recorded over their first 11 games of the season, one of the top marks in football.

Pittsburgh’s offense certainly has been the bigger issue throughout the year but the Steelers relied on splash plays from the defense to win games early in the year. Without them, they’re giving up points and it’s a key reason why they’ve dropped three straight.

30

The number of Steelers who have taken at least one defensive snap this season. They could add to that figure this weekend with S Eric Rowe and LB Myles Jack potentially seeing snaps. For comparison’s sake, the Steelers had 32 defenders log at least one snap last year. In 2021, that number sat at 34. We’ll see how high it climbs this year given the team’s mounting injuries, now at safety.

-57

We’ve spent portions of the year highlighting the Steelers’ seemingly unsuitable point differential. It’s been negative all year long and led us to wonder if Pittsburgh could continue its winning ways. Now, they sit at 7-7 with a minus-57 point differential. If that number were to hold, it would be the Steelers’ worst mark since 1989, when they finished at minus-61. Of course, if their losing streak continues, they could threaten the minu-85 mark they set in 1988. If it gets past that? You’re looking at 1969 when they finished minus-186 in a 1-13 year.

2018

Last year, WR Diontae Johnson couldn’t buy a touchdown. Now, he has a receiving score in three straight games. He’s the first Steeler with a touchdown catch in three consecutive games since Antonio Brown in 2018, who did it in eight straight games.

If Johnson can score against the Bengals, he’ll be only the third Steeler to do so in four straight games since 2006, joining Brown (who did it twice) and Martavis Bryant, who did so during his rookie year in 2014.