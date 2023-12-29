Seahawks Week 17 Thursday Injury Report: D.K. Metcalf Doesn’t Practice

The Seattle Seahawks released their second injury report ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, and the big news was the addition of WR D.K. Metcalf, who did not practice due to a back injury. Metcalf was not listed on the report yesterday, so the back issue is likely something that cropped up within the last two days. If he is unable to practice on Sunday, he would be a big loss for the Seahawks.

Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times passed the report along on Twitter.

Seahawks again a long injury report for today with one real notable addition — WR DK Metcalf out with a back injury. He was not on the report on Wednesday so this appears to be a new issue. Metcalf was not visible on the field during time media could watch: pic.twitter.com/NZsR65vwgA — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) December 29, 2023

S Jamal Adams and CB Devon Witherspoon, who both returned to practice this week after missing Seattle’s last two games, were limited for the second day in a row. Also missing practice today were RB Kenneth Walker II (knee), WR Dee Eskridge (ribs), OT Jason Peters (foot) LB Nick Bellore (knee), LB Jordyn Brooks (ankle), and two DEs in Dre’Mont Jones (shoulder) and Mario Edwards (knee). LB Frank Clark did not practice as he got a second straight rest day.

Brooks isn’t expected to go with his ankle injury, meaning that LB Devin Bush, a former Steeler, would earn a bigger role against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

G Anthony Bradford (elbow) was limited today along with Adams and Witherspoon. After being limited yesterday, WR Jake Bobo (knee), G Damien Lewis (neck), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (knee) were all full participants. TE Noah Fant (knee) was also full after being limited yesterday.

OT Abraham Lucas (knee), CB Tre Brown (heel) and DE Leonard Williams (ankle) all were full participants for Seattle for the second day in a row.

Metcalf’s addition on the injury report is not good news for Seattle, but it is good that they could potentially get Adams and Witherspoon back in their secondary. It’s a banged-up group, but the Seahawks will be ready to get a win in front of their home crowd and try to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday.