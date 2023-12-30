Seahawks Release Frank Clark Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

Despite being already ruled out due to rest ahead of the Seattle Seahawks Week 17 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Seahawks have released linebacker Frank Clark. Clark was a healthy scratch for two out of Seattle’s last three games and three games total since being signed by the Seahawks following his release by the Denver Broncos.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the news.

Seahawks are releasing former three-time Pro-Bowl LB Frank Clark today, per me and @BradyHenderson. Clark had been a healthy scratch for two of the past three games, and three of the nine games overall since the Seahawks re-signed him. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 30, 2023

This season for Seattle, Clark had just six total tackles, and just eight total on the year. He played two games in Denver before being released, and he returned to Seattle, where he spent the first four years of his career. In his first stint with the Seahawks, Clark accumulated 35 of his 58.5 career sacks, but his return to the city didn’t go as planned.

Clark was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Kansas City Chiefs, and now he hits the market with the playoffs just two weeks away. Given his lack of production for most of the season, it’ll be interesting to see if a contending team wants to take a chance on Clark, who has also dealt with off-the-field issues in his career. If not, he’ll likely have to wait until the offseason to find a new home.

With his lack of production this season and his advancing age (he’ll be 31 in June), Clark’s career might be over. For Seattle, no corresponding move has been announced, and they may wait until after their Week 17 matchup with the Steelers before making another roster move. Seattle also hasn’t yet announced any elevations from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game, and they have a little bit of a tenous injury situation, with CB Devon Witherspoon, RB Kenneth Walker II and LB Jordyn Brooks all questionable.

We’ll find out tomorrow when inactives come out who will be taking the field for the Seahawks, but as we already knew, Clark won’t be. Who knows if he’ll be taking the field again this season.