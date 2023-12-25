Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks, G Damien Lewis Injured In Week 16 Game

The Seattle Seahawks will host the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday and while it will be a while before the first injury report will be released for that contest, we do know a few players who figure to enter Week 17 with issues.

Seahawks LB Jordyn Brooks and G Damien Lewis were both injured during the Seahawks Week 16 road game against the Tennessee Titans. Brooks left the contest early with an ankle injury and never returned to action. As for Lewis, he sustained a knee injury on Sunday against the Titans. That injury apparently happened late in the game and on an extra-point attempt, perhaps the final one of the game.

After the game, Seahawks HC Pete Carroll was asked about the status of Brooks, who originally sustained a sprained ankle in the team’s sprained on Nov. 30 game.

“He got his ankle twisted again, the same one, and so he’s got a sore ankle,” Carroll said. “We will see what happens, I don’t know what to tell you.”

As for the status of Lewis, Carroll really didn’t have much of an update on him immediately after the team’s road win against the Titans.

“I don’t know,” Carroll said when asked what happened to Lewis. “His knee was sore. I am not sure what he did, but he twisted his knee or something like that.”

The Seahawks didn’t have several players in Week 16 due to injury, That list of players included S Jamal Adams (knee), LB Frank Clark (illness), and WR D’Wayne Eskridge (ribs), who were all ruled out for that contest on the injury report. Rookie CB Devon Witherspoon (hip) also was inactive on Sunday against the Titans.

The first injury report of Week 17 for the Seahawks won’t be released until Wednesday.