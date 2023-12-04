Scouting Notebook: College Prospects Who Impressed on Saturday (Conference Championships)

Following the slate of games on Saturday, we highlight several college football players and their respective performances as well as how they could be viewed going forward into the 2024 NFL Draft, specifically by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Michigan DB Mike Sainristil

The Michigan Wolverines shut out the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday night, 26-0, putting together a dominant defensive performance. DB #0 Mike Sainristil had himself a great game yet again for the Maize and Blue, posting two total tackles, a tackle for loss, a sack, a pass deflection, and a forced fumble. He put his helmet on the football to jar the ball out, resulting in an Iowa turnover and a Michigan recovery. Sainristil nearly forced another fumble coming off the edge on a corner blitz, having QB Deacon Hill’s arm ruled going forward at the time of the pass. Sainristil has played at an All-American level this season, posting five interceptions (two returned for touchdowns), two sacks, a forced fumble, and six pass breakups. He is inside/outside versatile, being able to play out on the boundary as well as in the slot. Sainristil should be sought after this spring. He is an ideal nickel corner who can cover and blitz as a Swiss Army Knife defender at the next level.

Another forced fumble for Mike Sainristil, kid is balling! pic.twitter.com/lKoWzDzmFr — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) December 3, 2023

Washington OT Troy Fautanu (Friday)

The Washington Huskies won a close one for a second-straight time against the Oregon Ducks on Friday night, prevailing 34-31 to claim the Pac-12 Championship and get into the College Football Playoff. A big reason for Washington’s success on offense: the running game dominating against the Ducks with OT #55 Troy Fautanu leading the charge on the offensive line. Fautanu and the Huskies’ offensive line paved the way for RB Dillon Johnson to hit 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns, getting the runner to the second and third levels of the defense untouched. Fautanu also represented himself well in pass protection, playing 45 snaps in pass pro with only one pressure allowed, according to Pro Football Focus. Fautanu is a candidate to kick inside to guard at the next level and have a great career there. But his size and athleticism suggest that he can be a quality NFL tackle as as well if teams want to keep him there to protect the blind side of the quarterback.

Washington OT Troy Fautanu getting to the third level easily to put the final touches on this TD run by Dillon Johnson. Rome Odunze also making a great block on this one. The Huskies 2024 NFL Draft prospects aren’t messing around tonight. pic.twitter.com/W507vEXWBf — Seven Rounds in Heaven (@7RoundsInHeaven) December 2, 2023

Texas WR Adonai Mitchell

The Texas Longhorns ran away with the Big 12 title and secured a berth in the College Football Playoff on Saturday, beating the Oklahoma State Cowboys, 49-21. QB Quinn Ewers was on fire in this contest with WR #5 Adonai Mitchell being his top target. Mitchell caught six passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Pokes on Saturday, reeling in a long of 62 yards on the day. The 6-4, 196-pound junior has enjoyed a breakout season for Texas, catching 51 passes for 813 yards and 10 touchdowns. Mitchell possesses the size and athleticism you look for in an outside receiver. He also has the route savvy to be more than just a vertical threat. He continued to strengthen his case as a draft prospect with this game, and likely will declare for the draft as a projected Day Two selection.

Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe

The Alabama Crimson Tide shocked the college football world on Saturday, beating the undefeated Georgia Bulldogs 27-24 for the SEC Championship. They made the College Football Playoff while booting out their long-standing rival. Alabama had stellar performances by multiple players, including DL #92 Justin Eboigbe. Eboigbe finished the game with three total tackles, a tackle for loss, and a sack on Georgia QB Carson Beck, giving the senior seven sacks on the season. Eboigbe has the ideal size and frame you want in a 3-4 base defensive end, standing 6-5, 292 pounds with the arm length to boot. He broke out in his fifth season with the Tide after being a former top recruit, helping his draft stock tremendously this season. He is a likely mid-round selection come April.

Florida State DL Braden Fiske

The Florida State Seminoles completed their perfect season Saturday, defeating the Louisville Cardinals 16-6 in a dominant defensive performance. Leading the way on defense for the Noles was DL #55 Braden Fiske who we highlighted as a name to watch heading into the contest. The Western Michigan transfer had the best game of his career on Saturday night, posting nine total tackles (five solo), 4.5 tackles for loss, and three sacks. The 6-5, 297-pound fifth-year senior led Florida State in total tackles and sacks, being an absolute menace along the defensive line. He won with brute strength and power paired with phenomenal effort, showing off deceptive athleticism for his size. For a team looking for a base defensive tackle in a 4-3 scheme or a 3-4 defensive end, Fiske is a good name to know in the middle rounds of the 2024 NFL Draft.