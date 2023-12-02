Scouting Notebook: Top Games To Watch And Prospects To Look For (Conference Championships)

Every week leading up to the slate of college football games on Saturday, we will be highlighting several high-profile games as well as several college football players in each matchup who project to be sought after in the 2024 NFL Draft and specifically how they may be viewed by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

#18 Oklahoma State vs #7 Texas 12:00 PM/EST ABC

The Cowboys and the Longhorns battle it out on Saturday at noon for the Big 12 title. For the Pokes, keep an eye on LB #30 Collin Oliver. Oliver is a junior and isn’t a hot name in the pre-draft process, so there’s a chance he’ll decide to return for his senior season. Still, he’s in the midst of a strong 2023 campaign, posting 68 total stops, six sacks, four forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and five pass deflections. Oliver makes plays all over the field, showing good athleticism in a 6-2, 235-pound frame. The Texas offensive line will be a tough test for Oliver as he gets another shot to showcase his game in front of scouts.

#OklahomaState LB Collin Oliver jumps off the screen, oozing athleticism, ankle flexion and burst to turn the corner as a pass rusher. A true Junior who has 7.5 TFLs, 3 (!!!) FFs so far in ‘23, including 2.5 sacks vs Kansas. Explosive player who had 11 sacks as a freshman. pic.twitter.com/gQpoFYCY3p — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) October 16, 2023

For the Longhorns, be sure to watch WR #1 Xavier Worthy. The 6-1, 172-pound junior is a legit speed demon, having the wheels to stretch defenses vertically down the field and stress opposing defensive backs tasked with covering him. Worthy has 67 receptions for 883 yards and five touchdowns on the season, a disappointing season by his standards after caught nine touchdown passes last season and 12 as a true freshman. Still, Worthy presents a true downfield threat as well as a capable route runner who is dangerous in the open field, looking to get loose against the Oklahoma State secondary.

Texas WR Xavier Worthy’s speed is ridiculous. But his tracking on this long TD catch is also next level. Watch him alter his path when the ball is in the air to get underneath it. He makes this look easier than it was. pic.twitter.com/wYAmeY0Yry — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 14, 2023

#1 Georgia vs #8 Alabama 4:00 PM/EST CBS

The heavyweights in the SEC clash once again as Alabama battles Georgia to try to keep its CFP hopes alive while also attempting to play spoiler. The Dawgs are getting some much-needed reinforcements back for this matchup as RT #65 Amarius Mims has returned from an injury that sidelined him for several weeks during the season, appearing in Georgia’s rivalry game against Georgia Tech and faring well in that contest. The 6-7, 340-pound junior has a unique blend of size, strength, and athleticism, being a powerful run blocker who can move in space as well as a capable pass protector who can defend the edge and mirror pass rushers. He’ll battle Alabama’s JC Latham to be top right tackle drafted in this class, having everything you want in a cornerstone piece of the offensive line.

#Georgia RT Amarius Mims is starting to look like the high prospect many were excited about coming into and early in the season. Nice job working in space on this screen and helping spring a big gain here. pic.twitter.com/hm4MCsMIv0 — Devin Jackson (@RealD_Jackson) November 26, 2023

Speaking of RT #65 JC Latham, the 6-6, 360-pound junior has incredible size and the strength to manhandle opposing defensive linemen and linebackers in the running game. He also has the movement skills and punch to keep pass rushers at bay in their pursuit of the quarterback. He has starred at right tackle, looking like the next Crimson Tide offensive tackle to go in the first round of the draft. His play has been shaky at times dating back the last two years, but he’s really come into his own in 2023, making his case to go in the top half of the first round and be drafted over Mims at the same position.

#14 Louisville vs #4 Florida State 8:00 PM/EST ABC

The headliner of the Cardinals’ defense is DL #9 Ashton Gillotte. The 6-3, 250-pound junior has had a breakout season for Louisville, posting 43 total stops, 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Gillotte is a base 4-3 defensive end with the athleticism to stand up on the edge. He uses his strength as well as his tenacity in pursuit to win around the corner and can bull rush opposing offensive tackles into the lap of the quarterback. He will kick inside to tackle for some of his rushes and does well on twists and stunts, taking good angles to get to the passer. He’ll be looking to hunt Florida State’s quarterback on Saturday night, needing a big performance for Louisville to pull off the upset.

Watch out for Ashton Gillotte! This junior defensive lineman is single-handedly dismantling offenses, racking up 8.5 sacks (6th best nationwide) and 10.0 tackles for loss (T-10th)! 🔥@LouisvilleFB | @AshtonGillotte pic.twitter.com/ZaKqIpLtHw — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) November 3, 2023

A defensive lineman from the Seminoles who doesn’t get much love but should be more on the radar is DL #55 Braden Fiske. The 6-5, 297-pound redshirt senior transferred from Western Michigan after the 2022 season, developing a little more every year into an NFL-caliber prospect. Fiske is a stout run defender with the size and strength to control blocks at the point of attack and fill gaps. He’s also a capable pass rusher, having 13 sacks the last three seasons, including a career-high six sacks in 2022. For a team that may miss out on a top-tier defensive lineman early in the draft, Fiske looks to be a good option to take in the middle rounds as a player can come in a contribute relatively quickly.

#2 Michigan vs #16 Iowa 8:00 PM EST FOX

The Michigan Wolverines travel to Indianapolis to play the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten title game. For the Wolverines, be sure to watch CB #0 Mike Sainristil. The 5-10, 182-pound senior has made the most of his 2023 season, making himself a legit prospect. He can play on the outside but may be a better fit in the slot at the next level given his quickness and instincts. He has 28 total tackles, a sack, five pass deflections, and five interceptions with two of those picks returned for touchdowns. He is a feisty competitor against the run, willing to come down and make the tackle while also having the fluidity to man up with pass catchers. He does his best work in zone coverage, having the freedom to undercut routes and make plays on the football.

Michigan's Mike Sainristil was born to be a Steeler. Former WR who has transformed to an uber-physical defender. Mid-round CB that would be a day one starter in the slot. Love his game. pic.twitter.com/Cg0foUBcUJ — Tyler Wise (@TriggeredWise) November 27, 2023

For the Hawkeyes, with DB Cooper DeJean out for the rest of the season, the best prospect to watch on Saturday night is P #9 Tory Taylor. The 6-4, 232-pound senior from Melbourne is another Aussie punter in a long line that has made the transition from playing rugby to American-rules football. Taylor has been one of the best punters in college football the past four seasons, and this season he’s taken it to another level. He’s averaging 47.7 yards per punt with 29 of his 79 attempts being downed inside the 20 (36.71%). He has a 44.6 net per punt and has done a great job flipping the field for the Hawkeyes. Expect Taylor to be one of the few punters drafted in this class.