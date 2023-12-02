Sack Breakdown: Steelers Vs. Bengals

Breaking down the two sacks the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed in Week 12’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

1. 1st and 10, 8:40 1st. 12 personnel. Six block vs four man rush

Play action here with the tight ends going out. The ball is supposed to come out quickly in the flat. It’s why RB Najee Harris is cutting the RDE, but the Bengals match Connor Heyward and Pickett’s forced to go elsewhere. Over the middle, it’s a messy mesh between WR George Pickens and TE Pat Freiermuth that doesn’t develop as it should. Pickett is pressured as the DE stays on his feet on Harris’ cut block.

And sure, he spins here but this is far more forgivable than other times this season. He’s not spinning into pressure. He’s trying to spin away, which is fine, though it doesn’t pan out that way, getting tripped up and sacked.

Overall, nice defensive scheme here. I don’t know if I love the structure of the protection, it’s really asking the flat to be there or else the quarterback is in trouble, but I’ll tip my hat to the Bengals here early in the game.

Blame: Coverage/Defensive Scheme

2. 2nd and 4, 4:07 3rd. 11 personnel. Five block vs four-man rush.

Longer developing play downfield that needs some time. LT Dan Moore Jr. gets beat around the edge by rookie RDE Myles Murphy. Using independent hands on his initial punch but Murphy is able to rip and corner through. Pickett looks to hitch up, but nothing is open and he gets tagged from behind. Pretty clear blame going to Moore here.

Blame: Dan Moore Jr.

Sack Breakdown (Game)

Dan Moore Jr. – 1.0

Coverage/Defensive Scheme – 1.0

Penalty Breakdown (Game)

None.

SACK BREAKDOWN (SEASON)

Dan Moore Jr.: 4.5

Mason Cole: 3.5

Coverage/Scheme: 3.5

Jaylen Warren: 3.0

Kenny Pickett: 2.5

Matt Canada: 1.5

Chukwuma Okorafor: 1.5

Isaac Seumalo: 1.0

Receivers: 1.0

Najee Harris: 1.0

James Daniels: 1.0

Nate Herbig: 0.5

Penalty Breakdown (Season)

Chukwuma Okorafor: 4

Mason Cole: 1

James Daniels: 1

Broderick Jones: 1

Isaac Seumalo: 1