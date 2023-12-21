Rock Bottom: The Steelers Might Have Their Worst Finish In Over 30 Years

Talk about standards dropping. Most years, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to compete for the division crown. Even in 2023, a year where the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals were considered favorites, the Steelers were a trendy sleeper team to push them throughout the season. When the NFL dropped its calendar in May, it felt like the Pittsburgh-Baltimore Week 18 regular-season finale would mean a lot to both sides.

Now, that game might just matter solely so the Steelers can avoid fourth place in the AFC North. Sitting in last place in the division this late in the season just doesn’t happen to Pittsburgh. At least not for this current generation watching them.

The last time Pittsburgh finished in last place in its division was 34 years ago, 1988, when the Steelers went 5-11 and finished fourth out of the four teams in the old AFC Central. Here’s how those standings wrapped up that year.

1988 AFC Central Standings

1. Cincinnati Bengals: 12-4

2. Cleveland Browns: 10-6

3. Houston Oilers: 10-6

4. Pittsburgh Steelers: 5-11

That year, Pittsburgh’s season began with promise, beating the Dallas Cowboys, 24-21, in the season opener. But the Steelers would drop their next six games and go on another four-game losing streak later in the season. The only saving grace was winning three of their final four games in an otherwise miserable year.

Since, here’s how the Steelers have finished in their division:

Steelers Divisional Finishes (1989-2022)

First Place: 15

Second Place: 9

Third Place: 9

Fourth Place (not last): 1

That fourth-place finish came in 1999 when the Central featured six teams before the NFL created the AFC North/AFC South in 2002 as the Houston Texans joined the league.

It’s why this could be considered rock bottom. No, it’s not a 3-14 season other teams will deal with. Some teams would kill to have Pittsburgh’s type of “worst year.” But it all goes back to standard. From a team that once legitimately had Super Bowl aspirations to winning the division to winning in the playoffs to just making the playoffs to avoiding a losing season and now, just trying to not finish last. And I’d say that shift has happened in relatively quick order, within the last five seasons.

How can Pittsburgh avoid the basement? Winning this weekend would go a long way. Lose to third-place Cincinnati and it’ll essentially take the Steelers winning out and the Bengals losing out over the final two weeks to avoid last place. Otherwise, it’ll be the cherry on top of this year that fell far short of preseason expectations.