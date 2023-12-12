Report: Vikings Benching QB Josh Dobbs, Turning To Nick Mullens Amid Playoff Race

The era of the “Passtronaut” is coming to an end, at least in Minnesota.

According to NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, the Minnesota Viking are officially making a change under center, benching ex-Steeler Josh Dobbs and turning to veteran Nick Mullens as the franchise continues to push toward the NFC playoffs.

The #Vikings are making a QB change: Nick Mullens will replace Joshua Dobbs as the starter Saturday at Cincinnati, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Mullens has 17 NFL starts, knows the system and is fully healthy after an IR stint in October. Now he takes over in a playoff race. pic.twitter.com/00XhNrOP1n — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2023

Dobbs was benched during the Vikings’ 3-0 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14 for Mullens. Prior to his benching, Dobbs had completed just 10-of-23 passes for 63 yards with 21 rushing yards on five attempts. He was sacked five times against the Raiders, which was the first game he played with star receiver Justin Jefferson, who returned from the Reserve/Injured list Sunday.

Jefferson ultimately left the game after a chest injury suffered on a high throw over the middle from Dobbs.

Prior to his trade to Minnesota at the trade deadline to replace the injured Kirk Cousins, Dobbs had played eight games with the Arizona Cardinals after being a training camp trade from the Cleveland Browns. Dobbs was a remarkable story in the NFL this season, playing very well in Arizona after getting a real shot at the starting job, and then taking off in Minnesota. Coming off the bench a few days after the trade from the Cardinals to the Vikings, Dobbs played hero ball against the Atlanta Falcons in a comeback win and then led the Vikings to another home win over the New Orleans Saints.

Josh Dobbs posted this TikTok. We don’t deserve him. pic.twitter.com/mRRteh3FCi — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) November 13, 2023

But he’s struggled in recent weeks, including a four-interception performance in Week 13 on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears. Those struggles carried over into Las Vegas, leading to his benching.

Now, it’s the Nick Mullens show in Minnesota, which is set to start its fourth quarterback on the season under head coach Kevin O’Connell.