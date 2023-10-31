Rapoport: Former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs Traded To Vikings

QB Josh Dobbs is on the move. Again. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Dobbs is being traded from the Arizona Cardinals to the Minnesota Vikings.

The #Vikings are trading for #AZCardinals QB Josh Dobbs, with plenty of starting experience, per me and @TomPelissero. It helps make up for the loss of Kirk Cousins. And gives MIN a chance… pic.twitter.com/TUEnTemakr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are sending Dobbs and a seventh-round pick to the Vikings for a sixth-round pick. The Cardinals’ pick is conditional and could turn into a sixth should Dobbs hit certain escalators. Because the Cardinals don’t have a 2024 sixth-round pick, it would be a 2025 or 2026 selection should those conditions be met.

Comp update: Cardinals traded Josh Dobbs and a 7th-round pick to the Vikings for a 6th-round pick, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

There also are conditions attached to the trade that can turn the 7th-round pick that Arizona sent to Minnesota into a sixth-round pick, per source. So a low risk move for Minnesota to bring in added QB help. https://t.co/59e5w8DuaC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

Yesterday, Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced Dobbs would not start the Cardinals next game, walking back comments after Sunday’s loss to Baltimore that he would remain the starter. Arizona will turn to either rookie Clayton Tune or Kyler Murray, working his way back from a 2022 torn ACL.

Dobbs will help replace the injured Kirk Cousins, who was lost for the season to a torn Achilles. It’s not clear if he will immediately become the team’s starting quarterback but he looks to be the team’s best option. Rookie Jaren Hall replaced Cousins Sunday.

UPDATE (2:56 PM): Per Vikings’ head coach Kevin O’Connell, Hall will start this weekend.

Vikings’ HC Kevin O'Connell announced the Vikings plan to start rookie QB Jaren Hall vs. the Falcons. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 31, 2023

It means Dobbs won’t be on the Cardinals’ roster when they play the Steelers in Week 13. On the season, he had thrown for eight touchdowns and five interceptions in eight games as a starter, though Arizona is just 1-7.

Dobbs has now been traded multiple times in his career, including by the Steelers, who sent him to Jacksonville in 2019. The Cleveland Browns traded Dobbs to Arizona this summer and he immediately became the team’s starter. As a Steeler, he appeared in six games, throwing 17 passes for 45 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Known for his bright mind and high football IQ, he should quickly pick things up in Minnesota.