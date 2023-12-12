Report: Mike Tomlin Will ‘Definitively’ Be Steelers’ 2024 Head Coach (Even If Pittsburgh Misses Playoffs)

For the first time in his Pittsburgh Steelers tenure, it feels like Mike Tomlin’s seat is heating up. At least, the national conversation has shifted to “will he/won’t he” when it comes to being the team’s head coach beyond this season. But one report says it’s a media-created story that has little true traction.

In a video for Bleacher Report, NFL insider Jordan Schultz says there’s zero chance the team fires Mike Tomlin after the season no matter what happens the rest of 2023.

“I don’t know if they’re going to make the playoffs,” Schultz began. “But I do know definitively Mike Tomlin is not on the hot seat. He will be the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers next season.”

Schultz cited Tomlin’s “body of work” and the team already making one big change in firing OC Matt Canada in November as reasons why Pittsburgh will stick with Tomlin for at least one more year. Schultz added that the Steelers don’t have a “knee-jerk” reaction to the team’s struggles this year.

Tomlin’s contract runs through the 2024 season. Entering the year, the expectation was Tomlin would be extended in the offseason. But with the Steelers reeling following losses to the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots, it’s no longer a certainty, even if Schultz is confident Tomlin will be back in 2024.

“He has built up the credibility and sustainability within the organization in requiring discipline that is going to ultimately be the reason why he’s going to be the head coach of the Steelers. Even if they don’t make the playoffs,” Schultz said.

Though frustration with the state of the Steelers is fair — the team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2016 and hasn’t been to a Super Bowl since 2010 — it always seemed doubtful Pittsburgh would make such a radical change. For better or worse, there’s no organization more patient in sports than the Steelers. Tomlin survived back-to-back 8-8 seasons in 2012 and 2013 and he’s likely to survive this year, one that could still end in a playoff berth. If Pittsburgh can beat the Indianapolis Colts Saturday, its playoff odds will skyrocket. Winning three of their final four games puts the Steelers at 10-7, likely good enough to capture one of the AFC’s three Wild Card spots.

“He is definitively not on the hot seat from everything I’ve been told about,” Schultz said.

Schultz’s report tracks with what other reporters have indicated. Days ago, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero told Rich Eisen that he’d be surprised if Tomlin was fired or even traded. Monday. Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer said the Washington Commanders should consider calling the Steelers about a trade, a notable comment given Glazer’s close relationship with Tomlin, but still one that’s unlikely to actually occur.

Given all that we know, odds are high Tomlin will be back in 2024. But if Pittsburgh can’t at least win a playoff game next year, it’s fair to wonder if Tomlin’s time will truly come to an end with the Steelers. At some point, recent results will speak louder than Tomlin’s overall resume.