NFL Insider: I’d Be Shocked If Steelers Fire Mike Tomlin

After 17 years, the discussion has finally made the mainstream. Is Mike Tomlin’s time in Pittsburgh up? Coming off two miserable losses in four days, first to the Arizona Cardinals and again to the New England Patriots, the Steelers are in their worst position of the season, sitting at 7-6, currently out of the playoffs, and no longer in control of their own destiny.

It’s compelled many to not just quietly wonder but openly discuss Tomlin’s future. Though there’s more validity to the argument than ever before, one NFL insider believes it’s a pipe dream for fans who want Tomlin gone.

Appearing on the Rich Eisen Show earlier Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero said he can’t realistically see a scenario in which Tomlin isn’t the Steelers’ head coach next season.

“Put it this way, Rich. I would be shocked if the Steelers fired Mike Tomlin,” Pelissero told the show. “I would be certainly surprised if they would even consider a trade of Mike Tomlin.”

Under contract through 2024, it seems doubtful Tomlin won’t be back for at least one more season. Next year is shaping up to be make-or-break for him and QB Kenny Pickett, the two joined at the hip since the Steelers made him their hopeful future franchise quarterback. Tomlin wasn’t the only person involved in the decision, but GM Kevin Colbert has retired, and Art Rooney II is the owner. He’s not firing himself.

Trading him sounds slightly more likely to Pelissero but even then, an incredible stretch. The notion of trading a head coach is discussed seemingly every year and almost never happens, becoming Internet fodder more than anything with substance. Since 2007, it’s only happened twice: Bruce Arians from Arizona to Tampa Bay in 2019 and Sean Payton from New Orleans to Denver in 2023. In both cases, they were situations of coaches not going directly from one team to the next. Arians had previously retired while Payton was taking a year off. Arians’ deal was also a minor Day Three pick swap, hardly anything similar to what Tomlin’s compensation would be.

The last true head coaching trade comparable to Tomlin’s situation was Jon Gruden in 2002, going from the Oakland Raiders to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (where Tomlin was the team’s defensive backs coach and has talked about how weird the situation was).

But with Bill Belichick constantly mentioned to be on the move, likely done in New England, it could spur more conversations with other NFL owners. If Belichick can be had, is anyone off the table?

As pointed out by Eisen, and what will likely become a popular talking point, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper would sure love to make a run at Tomlin. A former Steelers minority owner, Tepper can write a blank check and would love to make a splash hire of that caliber. Of course, Tomlin would also have to be interested — coaches get full say in where they want to go — and the Panthers have been a wreck since Tepper took over. But if Tepper gets the sense Tomlin could be available, count on him to make a push.

“My belief, Rich, would be the only way Mike Tomlin is not coaching the Steelers in 2024 would be if he broached that discussion first,” Pelissero concluded. “And even then, I’m not sure that’s really something that the Steelers would want to entertain.”

Tomlin has four more games this season to right the ship. If he doesn’t, and even if he remains in Pittsburgh, his seat will truly be warm for the first time in his coaching career.