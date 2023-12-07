Report: Elandon Roberts Will Play Against Patriots

During the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, LB Elandon Roberts sustained a groin injury during the first quarter. He returned to the field briefly but then had to leave after two plays. He did not return and was questionable to play on the short week.

However, Steelers fans got good news only a few hours before kickoff when Senior NFL Reporter for NFL Network Cameron Wolfe reported that, per a source, Roberts will suit up and play against the New England Patriots on Thursday night.

Steelers LB Elandon Roberts will play tonight vs. Patriots despite being questionable with groin injury, per source. Roberts is the Steelers defensive signal caller. Big boost for Steelers 6th ranked scoring D to have their leader in the middle. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) December 7, 2023

Roberts has served as the primary signal caller for the Steelers’ defense while also amassing 77 tackles, 1.5 sacks, and a pass defended. The Steelers are not facing an offensive juggernaut with QB Bailey Zappe starting for the Patriots Thursday night. The Patriots have only scored 20 or more points twice this season, and they have failed to score double-digit points in their last three outings. That includes a 6-0 shutout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers last Sunday.

Still, there is no question that the Steelers will be better on defense with Roberts lined up in the middle ensuring all communication is going as smoothly as possible. Head coach Mike Tomlin came out and said that the Steelers struggled to communicate properly on defense after Roberts went down against the Cardinals.

The prospect of Roberts being unavailable to face the Patriots left the Steelers with a dilemma from both a player standpoint and a communication spotlight. Tomlin made plans to give S Minkah Fitzpatrick signal-calling duties if Roberts could not go. Then it was going to LB Blake Martinez and LB Myles Jack who would have had to step up at the inside linebacker spot to replace Roberts.

Thankfully for Tomlin, the Steelers, and fans, none of that will reportedly matter come kickoff Thursday night as Roberts should be in line to play against the Patriots.