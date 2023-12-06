Report: Despite Knee Injury, ‘Optimism’ RB Najee Harris Will Play Thursday

Drafted in 2021, Najee Harris is a perfect 46-for-46 in games played. Extending that streak to 47 looks literally and figuratively questionable. Listed as such on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final injury report due to a knee injury, Harris hasn’t practiced all week. Granted, it’s a short week and the team held only a Tuesday walkthrough and one true practice Wednesday, making his status more difficult to tell than during a normal week of work.

Despite the concern, NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports there is “optimism” Harris will suit up against the Patriots, backing up a report Tom Pelissero issued earlier today.

#Steelers list RB Najee Harris as questionable for tomorrow vs. #Patriots after being listed as not practicing for the second straight day. Hearing same as @TomPelissero gave on The Insiders earlier today: There’s optimism he’ll be able to go. We’ll give you final word tomorrow. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 6, 2023

Harris was not known to be injured during Sunday’s loss against the Arizona Cardinals. He wasn’t mentioned by Mike Tomlin in his postgame press conference or during his Monday presser outlining the team’s injuries heading into the week. The first mention of his knee injury came on Monday’s estimated practice report. On the season, Harris has rushed for 661 yards with four rushing scores and a career-best 4.2 yards per carry.

If Harris can’t go, RB Jaylen Warren figures to see the majority of the snaps. The NFL’s leader in yards per carry, Warren’s skill set of quickly hitting the hole meshes well against the Patriots’ tough and underrated run defense, which is first in the NFL in yards per carry allowed. Harris’ potential absence could mean a hat and role for RB Anthony McFarland Jr., who missed a large chunk of the season with a knee injury and hasn’t logged an offensive snap since Week One.

There’s also Godwin Igwebuike, primarily a special teamer who hasn’t had a carry in Pittsburgh this season. He has just 21 career carries, 18 of them coming in 2021 with the Detroit Lions. Qadree Ollison is also on the Steelers’ practice squad and has been elevated this season.

Pittsburgh not making an elevation ahead of tomorrow’s game certainly wouldn’t be bad news for Harris. But given that even without him, there are still three running backs on the 53-man roster, it won’t be a sure sign that Harris will play. We won’t know for sure of his status until the team releases its inactive list 90 minutes ahead of Thursday’s game.

If Harris does not play, the Steelers and Patriots will be without their starting running backs for this contest. New England has already ruled out Rhamondre Stevenson due to an ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s 6-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.