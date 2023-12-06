Steelers Week 14 Wednesday Injury Report: Four Players Questionable, Two Ruled Out

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their final injury report ahead of Thursday’s Week 14 game against the New England Patriots. Holding their first and only true practice of the week, the team is listing four players questionable and two others out for tomorrow’s game.

The four who are questionable are RB Najee Harris (knee), LB Elandon Roberts (groin), C Mason Cole (neck), and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder).

The two who have been ruled out are QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) and CB James Pierre (shoulder).

Not practicing Wednesday were Pickett, Harris, Pierre and Seumalo. Those limited today were Roberts, Cole, NT Keeanu Benton (oblique) and DT Cam Heyward (rest/groin). Benton and Heyward do not carry a game status and will play against the Patriots.

Practicing in full and without any injury designation were FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand) and NT Montravius Adams (ankle).

Steelers Wednesday Injury Report

DNP

QB Kenny Pickett (ankle – out)

RB Najee Harris (knee – questionable)

CB James Pierre (shoulder – out)

OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder – questionable)

Limited

LB Elandon Roberts (groin – questionable)

C Mason Cole (neck – questionable)

NT Keeanu Benton (oblique – no game status)

DL Cam Heyward (rest/groin – no game status)

Full

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (hand – no game status)

NT Montravius Adams (ankle – no game status)

Pickett had been ruled out by Mike Tomlin on Monday due to a high ankle sprain that required surgery. Tomlin told reporters his injury wasn’t season-ending, but he did not set a timetable for his return. Thursday, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported that Pickett could be out a month, meaning he may not return until the team’s Week 18 regular-season finale against the Baltimore Ravens.

Harris did not practice this week. He has never missed a full game in his Steelers’ career. If he can’t go, RB Jaylen Warren will shoulder the workload while RB Anthony McFarland Jr. could be mixed in. There’s also RB Godwin Igwebuike.

Roberts practicing limited today is an encouraging sign and should at least give him a chance to suit up. The interior line situation is uncertain with Cole and Seumalo’s injuries, especially troubling that Seumalo did not practice Wednesday. Still, it could be due to the short week.

Adams will return to action for the first time since getting hurt in Week Nine. Despite breaking his hand in the second quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Arizona Cardinals, Fitzpatrick will play. T.J. Watt dealt with an ankle injury in Sunday’s game but never appeared on the injury report. He will play.

If Pittsburgh makes any roster elevations, those will have to occur by tomorrow at 4 PM/EST.

The Steelers and Patriots kick off Thursday at 8:15 PM/EST.