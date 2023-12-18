Rapoport: Ravens Lose Promising RB Keaton Mitchell To Torn ACL

The hits just keep coming from an injury standpoint for the Baltimore Ravens on offense.

The Ravens will be without promising undrafted rookie running back Keaton Mitchell for the rest of the season after the East Carolina product suffered a torn ACL Sunday night in Jacksonville, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

#Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell, one of their bright young stars with breakout ability, has suffered an ACL tear, sources said after the MRI. His season is over but he should make a full recovery. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 18, 2023

Mitchell’s knee buckled in the fourth quarter on a run against the Jaguars and was in very obvious, serious pain.

As previously written about here at Steelers Depot, Mitchell was barely able to put any weight on his leg as he walked off the field while receiving assistance from Baltimore trainers. After coming off the field, Mitchell was then placed on a cart and taken to the locker room, where he was ruled out by the team, which was rather quick and almost always associated with serious injuries.

After the Ravens’ win over Jacksonville, Baltimore head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that he believed Mitchell’s injury was season-ending and that the Ravens would bring up veteran running back Melvin Gordon III from the practice squad.

Now, the Monday MRI confirms the news for Mitchell.

Harbaugh added that the MRI showed there was no significant damage such as cartilage damage associated with Mitchell’s injury, which should make his recovery rather straightforward, which is good news for the Ravens.

John Harbaugh noted there wasn’t significant associated damage (e.g. cartilage) so there was some good news mixed in with the bad for the #Ravens’ rookie sensation. https://t.co/hByBU8x6Sb — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 18, 2023

Prior to the injury, Mitchell provided serious speed to Baltimore’s offense. Mitchell had 38 carries for 323 yards for an insane 8.5 yards per carry with two rushing scores entering the Week 15 matchup against the Jaguars. Of those 38 carries, more than 21 percent of his runs this season gained 10-plus yards.

Talk about a true home run threat.

Against the Jaguars Sunday night, Mitchell had eight carries for 71 yards, including a 24-yard run, and two catches for 15 yards.

Without Mitchell, the Ravens will lean on Gus Edwards, Justice Hill and Gordon down the stretch as they continue to push for the AFC North division title and the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The Ravens host the Steelers in Week 18.