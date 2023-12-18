Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell Suffers Potentially Serious Knee Injury, Immediately Ruled Out

Baltimore Ravens rookie RB Keaton Mitchell, having an excellent year as a big part of his team’s running game, may have suffered a serious knee injury in Sunday night’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Mitchell clutched his knee at the end of this fourth quarter run, his leg buckling as he planted. It was so disturbing the NBC broadcast team opted against showing a replay. For those who wish to see the play, you can click here.

He was barely able to put any weight on his leg as he walked off the field with heavy assistance from Ravens’ trainers. Mitchell was then placed on a cart and taken to the locker room. Moments later, he was ruled out by the team, typically associated with serious injuries.

RB Keaton Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2023

Mitchell had provided a spark to the Ravens’ running game, the staple of their offense, throughout the year. Undrafted out of East Carolina, he had 38 carries for 323 yards, an incredible 8.5 yards per carry, with two rushing scores entering tonight. Over 21 percent of his runs this season gained 10-plus yards.

In Sunday night’s game against Jacksonville, Mitchell was having another big day. Before exiting, he carried the ball eight times for 71 yards with a long of 24 yards. He also chipped in a pair of catches for 15 yards.

Without Mitchell, the team will lean heavier on RB Gus Edwards and Justice Hill. But neither have proven to be the explosive playmakers Mitchell is, a perfect fit for the Ravens’ style and scheme. Edwards is a power back who does his best work around the goal line while Hill’s career has only been average.

The Steelers are set to play the Ravens in Week 18, the regular season finale. Mitchell did not play against Pittsburgh in the team’s first meeting back in Week Five.

Injuries continue to rock the Ravens hard. They’ve already lost TE Mark Andrews for the year, had issues at wide receiver and along the offensive line and missed key pieces defensively throughout the season. In this game, LT Ronnie Stanley left and is being checked for a concussion. But QB Lamar Jackson has remained healthy and the Ravens, leading the Jaguars 20-7 as of this writing, are in position to maintain the AFC’s top speed heading into the final three weeks of the year.