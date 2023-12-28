Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Offensive Coordinator Options

Offensive Coordinator Vacancy

The Steelers are still fighting for a spot in the 2023 playoffs. A three-game losing streak led to speculation of the Steelers changing coaches for 2024, including Mike Tomlin. The win over Cincinnati quelled some of the talk. However, one change is a certainty. The Steelers have a vacancy for offensive coordinator that must be filled during the offseason.

Currently, running backs coach Eddie Faulkner is the interim offensive coordinator with quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan calling plays on game days. A split role where Faulkner is responsible for game planning during the week, and Sullivan takes over play-calling on game days. So far, mixed results. But the 34-point explosion against the Bengals was encouraging. Considering they are stuck using Matt Canada’s offensive scheme for the remainder of the 2023 season.

Internal Candidates

Both Eddie Faulkner and Mike Sullivan will receive consideration as internal candidates. If Eddie Faulkner is hired, he would be the third consecutive Steelers offensive coordinator whose only NFL coaching experience is with Pittsburgh. Both Matt Canada and Randy Fichtner had plenty of college coaching experience. But their only NFL coaching experience is with Pittsburgh.

Brandon, a regular on the Steelers Town Hall on the Clubhouse app, produced a list of potential offensive coordinator prospects for the Steelers to consider. Notably absent are current offensive coordinators such as Eric Bieniemy since they are likely looking for head coach jobs and not likely to lateral into a position. Of course, if Washington fires Ron Rivera, we could add Bieniemy to the list.

Prefer Outside Candidates

But prefer outside candidates for better chances of success. Many offensive coordinators have college or NFL experience playing quarterback. That is important so that the new coordinator understands what a young quarterback like Kenny Pickett needs to facilitate his success. Another key factor is prior experience coaching in the NFL with other teams. There may be hotshot college coordinators, but if they do not have NFL experience, they lack the background of how opposing NFL teams scheme against you. Neither Eddie Faulkner nor Mike Sullivan played quarterback. Though Mike Sullivan does have plenty of NFL experience including as a coordinator.

The median age of offensive coordinators hired by Pittsburgh is 47. But the Steelers once hired 29-year-old Tony Dungy to be a defensive coordinator. So, it is not beyond reason that the Steelers could hire a wunderkind. The following list includes current age, years of NFL coaching experience, experience playing quarterback, current position, and their last experience as an offensive coordinator in either the NFL or college.

All have some NFL coaching experience. Though some have no prior experience as an offensive coordinator.

The List

Prospective Offensive Coordinators (OC) Name Age NFL Exp QB Exp? Current Job – Years Latest OC Experience Eddie Faulkner 46 5 No Interim Steelers OC/RB Coach 2019-23 None Mike Sullivan 56 19 No Steelers QB Coach 2021-23 Giants 2016-17 Pep Hamilton 49 14 Yes Available Texans did not retain after 2022 Texans 2022 Byron Leftwich 43 7 Yes Available Tampa did not retain after 2022 Tampa Bay 2019-22 Ken Dorsey 42 10 Yes Available Bills fired in season 2023 Bills 2022-23 Jay Gruden 56 19 Yes Offensive Consultant, Rams 2022-23 Jaguars 2020 Spencer Whipple 34 5 Yes Pass Game Coordinator, Cardinals 2022-23 None Kevin Patullo 42 14 Yes Pass Game Coordinator, Eagles 2021-23 None David Girardi 34 6 Yes QB Coach, Chiefs 2023 None Andrew Janocko 35 11 Yes QB Coach, Bears 2022-23 None Mark Brunell 53 3 Yes QB Coach, Lions 2021-23 None Antwan Randle El 44 5 Yes WR Coach, Lions 2021-23 None Ronald Curry 44 10 Yes QB Coach/Pass Game, Saints 2021-23 None Marcus Brady 44 6 No Offense Assistant, Eagles 2023 Colts 2021-22 Alex Tanney 36 3 Yes QB Coach, Eagles 2023 None Luke Del Rio 29 2 Yes Asst QB/QC Coach, Commanders 2022-23 None Darrell Bevell 53 23 Yes QB Coach/Pass Game Coord, Dolphins 2022-23 Jaguars 2021 Davis Webb 28 1 Yes QB Coach, Broncos 2023 None Scott Tolzien 36 4 Yes QB Coach, Cowboys 2023 None Tee Martin 45 3 Yes QB Coach, Ravens 2023 USC 2016-18 Ben McDaniels 43 9 Yes WR Coach/Pass Game Texans 2022-23 Rutgers 2015 Jason Vrable 38 10 Yes WR Coach/Pass Game Packers 2022-23 Charleston 2011-12 Zac Robinson 37 5 Yes QB Coach/Pass Game, Rams 2022-23 None Klint Kubiak 36 10 No Pass Game Coordinator, 49ers 2023 None

CONCLUSION

Do you think the Steelers will hire one of the 24 offensive coaches listed above? Who would you add to the list? Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. Will the Steelers find an offensive coordinator with a violin made of black and gold in 2024? Here is The Devil Went Down to Georgia, performed by the Charlie Daniels Band.