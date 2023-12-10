Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: History Of Pittsburgh’s Coaches And Coordinators

Current Situation

The Steelers are fighting for a playoff spot as the end of the 2023 season approaches. Earlier, Matt Canada was fired as offensive coordinator following record-setting poor offensive output — the first time a Steelers offensive coordinator was fired midseason and the first time a head coach or coordinator was removed during the regular season since 1941.

Mike Tomlin’s contract expires at the end of the 2024 season. A growing vocal portion of the fan base, egged on by segments of local sports media, is urging Art Rooney II to make a change.

Here are lists of all the former Steelers head coaches, offensive and defensive coordinators. I’ve included their age when hired and their jobs immediately before and after their tenure.

Steelers Head Coaches

HEAD COACH (HC) Name Age Hired Seasons Prior Job Reason Left Next Coach Job Forrest “Jap” Douds 28 1933 Cardinals Lineman Dismissed Steelers Lineman Albert “Luby” DiMeolo 31 1934 NYU OL Coach Dismissed Westminster Asst Joe Bach 34 1935-36 Duquesne HC Return College Coaching Niagara HC Johnny “Blood” McNally 34 1937-39 Packers Halfback Quit Three Games into season Kenosha HC Walt Kiesling 36 1939-40 Steelers Line Coach Bert Bell Bought 50% Steelers Steelers Line Coach Bert Bell 46 1941 Eagles Owner/HC Focus on Team Administration Steelers Co-Owner Aldo Donelli 34 1941 Duquesne HC NFL Commissioner Duquesne HC Walt Kiesling* 38 1941-42 Steelers Line Coach Steelers Combine with Eagles Co-Coach Steagles Greasy Neale** 52 1943 Eagles HC Steagles Part Ways Eagles HC Phil Handler** 36 1944 Cardinals HC Card-Pitts Part Ways Cardinals HC Jim Leonard 35 1945 Car-Pits Asst Coach Steelers Want Jock Sutherland St. Francis HC Jock Sutherland 57 1946-47 US Navy Dies During Scouting Trip None John Michelosen 32 1948-51 Steelers Asst Coach Fired Pitt Assistant Coach Joe Bach* 51 1952-53 St Bonaventure HC Quit 1954 Preseason Steelers Scout Walt Kiesling* 51 1954-56 Steelers Line Coach Ill Health, Left 1957 Preseason Steelers Aide HC Job Buddy Parker 44 1957-64 Lions HC Quit 1965 Preseason None Mike Nixon 54 1965 Steelers Asst Coach Fired Eagles Asst Coach Bill Austin 38 1966-68 Rams OL Coach Fired Redskins OL Coach Chuck Noll 37 1969-91 Colts DC Retired None Bill Cowher 35 1992-2006 Chiefs DC Retired None Mike Tomlin 35 2007-? Vikings DC 36 Median Age When Hired

*Joe Bach and Walt Kiesling multiple tenures

**Greasy Neale and Phil Handler co-coached with Kiesling

18 Coaches in 91 Seasons

In 91 seasons of play, the Steelers have had 18 head coaches if you include Greasy Neale co-coach of the 1943 Steagles and Phil Handler co-coach of the 1945 Card-Pits. Forrest Douds, the first head coach, was also the youngest at just 28 years old when hired. The first four Pittsburgh head coaches got their first NFL coaching job as head coach of the Black and Gold. Walt Kiesling had three separate stints as Steelers head coach, including Pittsburgh’s first winning season. Plus, he co-coached two combined teams during World War II. Joe Bach had a 16-year hiatus between two separate stints as head coach.

Jock Sutherland was the oldest at 57 years old when hired. His sudden death on a scouting trip stunned the team. Perhaps, that is why Pittsburgh tends to hire coaches in their 30s. The median age of head coaches when hired is 36. Five coaches either quit or were fired in the preseason or during the regular season. Aldo Donelli attempted to coach both Duquesne University and the Steelers until the NFL forced him to choose one. He chose the college gig. Chuck Noll was the longest serving head coach with 23 seasons. Co-owner Bert Bell had the shortest stint with just two games.

Three Head Coaches Since 1969

There have only been three Steelers head coaches since 1969. Chuck Noll has the most wins with 193 plus four Lombardi Trophies. Bill Cowher took the Steelers to the playoffs in 10 of 15 seasons as head coach. He captured the Steelers’ fifth Lombardi in his 14th season. Mike Tomlin has the best winning percentage (.631) of the three with 170 wins and 99 losses as of this writing. He won the Steelers’ sixth Lombardi Trophy in his second season.

The last two head coaches retired from the NFL as Pittsburgh Steelers head coaches.

Tomlin is in his 17th season. Will Tomlin continue the trend and eventually retire from the NFL as Steelers head coach? Or will he coach another NFL team after his journey in Pittsburgh is complete?

Offensive Coordinators

Offensive Coordinator (OC) Name Age Hired Seasons Prior Job Reason Left Next Job Tom Moore 45 1983-89 Steelers WR Coach Promotion Vikings Asst HC Joe Walton 55 1990-1991 Jets HC Chuck Noll Retires Robert Morris HC Ron Erhardt 60 1992-95 Giants Asst HC Conflict with Bill Cowher Jets OC Chan Gailey 44 1996-97 Steelers WR Coach Promotion Cowboys HC Ray Sherman 47 1998 Vikings QB Coach Resigned Under Fire Vikings OC Kevin Gilbride 48 1999-2000 Chargers HC Fired Bills OC Mike Mularkey 40 2001-03 Steelers TE Coach Promotion Bills HC Ken Whisenhunt 42 2004-06 Steelers TE Coach Promotion Cardinals HC Bruce Arians 55 2007-11 Steelers WR Coach “Retired” Colts OC Todd Haley 45 2012-17 Chiefs HC Fired Browns OC Randy Fichtner 55 2018-20 Steelers QB Coach Not Retained None Matt Canada 49 2021-2023 Steelers QB Coach Fired In-Season None Eddie Faulkner* 46 2023- Steelers RB Coach 47 Median Age when hired

*Interim Coordinator

Terry Bradshaw called his own plays during his career from 1970-83. Head Coach Chuck Noll took over play-calling when rookie Mike Kruczek started six games in 1976 due to Bradshaw injuries. So, not surprising that the Steelers’ first offensive coordinator did not show up until 1983. Tom Moore’s seven-year run is the longest among the 12 Steelers coordinators. Bill Cowher began a trend of hiring coordinators from within by promoting Mike Mularkey and then Ken Whisenhunt into the role.

Unusual Trend

Mike Tomlin tapped Bruce Arians from the Steelers staff to be his first offensive coordinator. Then he went outside to bring in Todd Haley, who has the second-longest reign as a Steelers offensive coordinator. Unusual, but Tomlin then promoted two coordinators whose very first NFL coaching experience was with the Steelers. That trend will be broken unless he promotes interim coordinator Eddie Faulkner. If that it is case, it would be three coordinators in a row who lack coaching experience with any other NFL team.

Defensive Coordinators

Defensive Coordinator (DC) Name Age Hired Seasons Prior Job Reason Left Next Job Buster Ramsey 42 1962-64 Bills HC Resigned Farming Bud Carson 41 1972-77 Georgia Tech HC Wanted Change Rams DC George Perles 44 1978 Steelers DL Coach Promotion Steelers Asst HC Woody Widenhofer 36 1979-81 Steelers LB Coach Promotion USFL Outlaws HC Tony Dungy 29 1984-88 Steelers DB Coach Promotion Chiefs DB Coach Rod Rust 61 1989 Chiefs DC Promotion Patriots HC Dave Brazil 54 1990-91 Steelers LB Coach Chuck Noll Retires Giants LB/Quality Control Dom Capers 42 1992-94 Saints DB Coach Promotion Panthers HC Dick LeBeau 58 1995-96 Steelers DB Coach Left for Another Job Bengals DC Jim Haslett 42 1997-99 Saints DC Promotion Saints HC Tim Lewis 39 2000-03 Steelers DB Coach Fired Giants DC Dick LeBeau 67 2004-14 Bills Asst HC Contract Not Renewed Titans Asst HC Keith Butler 59 2015-21 Steelers LB Coach Retired None Teryl Austin 57 2022-? Steelers Secondary 43 Median Age when hired

The Steelers’ first defensive coordinator was Buster Ramsey. Buddy Parker hired him in 1962. Then there is a gap until Chuck Noll’s fourth season. That’s when Bud Carson helped build the Steel Curtain defense, winning two Super Bowl rings before moving to the Rams where he coached their defense against Pittsburgh in Super Bowl XIV. Tony Dungy was just 29 when Chuck Noll promoted him to defensive coordinator. But following a 5-11 season in 1988, Dan Rooney ordered Noll to make changes to the coaching staff. That led to a demotion leading Dungy to lateral move to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Tomlin retained 71-year-old Dick LeBeau after he was hired in 2007. Longtime Steelers linebacker coach Keith Butler, an internal hire, replaced the legendary LeBeau in 2015. Teryl Austin was another internal hire, but a relative newcomer as he joined the Steelers staff in 2019. He had prior defensive coordinator experience with the Detroit Lions and Cincinnati Bengals.

Conclusion

The Steelers have hired a mix of internal and external candidates for the coordinator positions. The Steelers will hire a new offensive coordinator in 2024. Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin is under contract through the 2024 season.

But the big question is the future of head coach Mike Tomlin. He is completing his 17th season. And he is under contract through 2024. The team has not won a playoff game since 2016. Only nine teams have a longer dry spell. Prior to this season, Art Rooney II indicated that Tomlin’s contract would be extended. Perhaps his plans change depending on how the team fares in its last four games.

