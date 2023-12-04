Patriots Week 14 Estimated Monday Injury Report: Five Players Projected DNPs

The New England Patriots released their estimated injury report on Wednesday, and the biggest name who would’ve been out had they practiced is RB Rhamondre Stevenson. Stevenson suffered an ankle sprain in the Patriots’ Week 13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, and it’s unlikely he’ll be able to return in time to play in Pittsburgh on Thursday. Doug Kyed of the Boston Herald passed the report along on Twitter.

Other projected non-participants were WR Kayshon Boutte (shoulder), WR Demario “Pop” Douglas (concussion), CB Shaun Wade (illness) and DL Deatrich Wise Jr. (illness).

Limited participants included DL Christian Barmore (shoulder), RB Ezekiel Elliott (thigh) and OT Trent Brown (ankle/hand). Brown’s been banged up with various injuries all season, and the team has managed his workload by replacing him with OT Conor McDermott in some offensive series. Former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster (ankle) was also estimated to be limited, joining WR DeVante Parker (knee), OL Riley Reiff (knee), LB Chris Board (back) and OG Sidy Sow (ankle).

The Patriots are a banged-up group, particularly on the offensive side of the ball, and their offense has been bad this season. Despite their defense allowing just 26 points over the past three games, the offense has scored just 13, and the Patriots were shut out by the Chargers in Week 13.

The Steelers are also dealing with injuries, as QB Kenny Pickett will miss the game Thursday after undergoing ankle surgery this morning. Also projected DNPs for Pittsburgh include LB Elandon Roberts (groin) and OG Isaac Seumalo (shoulder), two key pieces who left the Steelers’ Week 13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals early.