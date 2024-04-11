‘New England Wanted Me More’: Armon Watts Explains Departure From Steelers In Free Agency

One of the disappointing losses in free agency that has flown under the radar is DL Armon Watts signing with the New England Patriots. Watts was signed last offseason and went on to play well in a rotational role along the defensive line. In terms of production per snap, he was highly efficient with 15 total tackles, six solo tackles, a half sack, three quarterback hits, and 16 total pressures.

Pro Football Focus actually named him as a player that the Steelers couldn’t afford to lose earlier in the offseason. That may be a bit strong, but he was very solid for the team last season, especially while Cameron Heyward was dealing with his groin injury over the first half of the season. PFF gave him a very respectable 76.2 overall grade, including a 73.8 grade against the run.

Watts was asked in a recent interview why he chose to sign with the Patriots. It came down to the level of interest and likely the contract that was offered.

“Pittsburgh showed some interest, but I feel like, at the end of the day, New England wanted me more. It’s a good organization,” Watts said in a transcribed post by Alex Barth on X.

The Steelers’ defensive line depth could have used a player like Watts, but they ended up bringing in DL Dean Lowry to fill that rotational role that Watts held last season.

The Patriots signed Watts to a one-year, $3 million deal. The Steelers may have offered him slightly more than a veteran minimum, but clearly their offer was beat out. Lowry was brought in on a two-year contract that totals out at $5 million.

The defensive line depth is in a little better shape now than it was after Watts’ departure, but they still need to continue adding to the room. Heyward is in the last season or two of his career, Ogunjobi hasn’t lived up to his contract extension so far, and there is not much outside of Keeanu Benton in terms of youth for the future of the position.

The Steelers have brought in six different defensive linemen so far for pre-draft visits, so chances are good they will be drafting one at some point in the middle rounds.