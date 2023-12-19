Patrick Peterson Believes NFL’s Season-Ending Suspension Of Damontae Kazee Is ‘Out Of Hand’

Since Damontae Kazee’s season-ending suspension was announced Monday afternoon, most have questioned the NFL’s decision to come down with such a heavy-handed approach. Former players like Tom Brady have come to Kazee’s defense. Current coaches like Colts DB Coach Mike Mitchell shared a similar sentiment. Today, we got to hear from one of Kazee’s teammates.

On the latest episode of the All Things Covered podcast, Peterson reacted to the news of Kazee’s season-ending suspension, one he’ll be appealing. Like the majority who have shared their thoughts, Peterson doesn’t think the punishment fits the crime.

“I thought the rest of the season was a bit out of hand,” Peterson told co-host and cousin Bryant McFadden.

Peterson went on to acknowledge the five fines Kazee’s received from the league this year. But as Kazee’s brother pointed out on Twitter, four of them were rescinded on appeal. The league’s harsh punishment was, in its words, due to Kazee’s repeated actions and history of illegal hits. But knowing 80 percent of them were overturned, the league will have a tough case to make in front of an appeals officer.

Similar to what Brady said in an Instagram comment, Peterson believes offenses have a responsibility to protect themselves.

“What decision do you expect yourself to make in that split moment when the ball is laid out in front of you?” he said.

Kazee’s hit came on a bang-bang play as Indianapolis Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. dove for a pass thrown slightly out in front of him. Kazee had little chance to change his approach and angle. And he did well to avoid making helmet-to-helmet contact, turning his head and leading with his shoulder instead. Still an illegal hit, still one worthy of a flag, but it’s evidence Kazee wasn’t trying to injure Pittman.

One of the game’s longest-tenured players, Peterson acknowledged the league is much different than it was when he entered it back in 2011.

“You want the defender to be able to be responsible for the quarterback and the defensive player?” he said.

Peterson says Colts players said the play was dirty, an assessment he disagrees with.

“The Colts’ defenders, their players came on like, ‘That was a dirty play. That was a dirty play.’ I’m like, how is that a dirty play? We’re all on the same field. We all want to go back home to our families.”

While nothing is guaranteed, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Kazee’s suspension be reduced on appeal. It seems the NFL hands out exaggerated punishments with the assumption they’ll be reduced on appeal. Earlier this year, Denver Broncos DB Kareem Jackson had his initial suspension reduced from four to two games while his second four-game suspension was upheld. Kazee getting his punishment reduced to one or two games seems like a plausible outcome.

Check out the full episode below.