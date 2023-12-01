OLB Nick Herbig Feared Steelers Were Drafting Him To Play Inside Linebacker

When it comes to success in professional sports, talent is only one part of the equation. There are many factors that determine who is likely to go on to have a successful career, and there’s only so much you can do to change the variables, or how they affect you.

For example, you can’t make yourself taller, and there’s only so much you can do about your size. That’s a battle many smaller players face in the NFL, or even earlier. Just ask Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Nick Herbig, who admits one of the reasons he chose to go to Wisconsin was because they didn’t want to kick him inside.

“They were actually probably the only offer that wanted me to play on the edge”, he recently told former Steelers OLB Arthur Moats. “Every other school wanted me to play off-the-ball linebacker, so that was really a big thing for me because I really believed in myself and my ability to play off the edge”.

Herbig proved during his college career that his size was not an impediment to his being able to win off the edge, but that was the major question he faced, yet again, when he declared for the 2023 NFL Draft. And it’s likely why he fell to the fourth round as well. Even when he finally heard his name called, he had his doubts about where he would be—on the field.

“When I met with [the Steelers] at Pro Day, I met with Aaron Curry, the inside linebacker coach”, Herbig told Moats. “I thought I was gonna play [inside linebacker]. He worked me out and we did all inside linebacker drills”.

Some thought in the pre-draft process that the Steelers might indeed be looking at him as an inside linebacker prospect, and they acknowledged his potential versatility to play inside during their post-selection press conference. But while they may have wanted to see what he could do, they clearly liked him where he is.

“I got the call on draft day, and [general manager Omar Khan] was like, ‘Okay, here’s your position coach, Denzel Martin’. I’m like, ‘Who’s that’”? Herbig said. ‘Martin is the Steelers’ outside linebackers coach. “I answered the phone and Denzel’s like, ‘Herb, you ready to rush the passer?’. I’m like, ‘Whaaat?’. So yeah, that was a cool moment for me for sure”.

Herbig has two sacks this season, the latest coming this past Sunday, in spite of the fact that he has only played 91 defensive snaps. Limited plays, big-time production, as we wrote about earlier in the week. He also has 13 total tackles (including those on special teams), three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, and a forced fumble.

The rookie has been drawing attention since he first stepped onto the practice field for the Steelers. While he may be shielded somewhat due to his limited work, right now, he’s looking like a luxury on the bench behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Markus Golden as their top three off the edge.