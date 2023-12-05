Mitch Trubisky Plans To Be Aggressive Against Patriots

For Mitch Trubisky, there’s one way he knows how to play the game. He’s not going to shrink and throw 3-yard completions all day. When the defense has an opening, he’s going to take his shot.

That’s what he told reporters during his Wednesday media session, filling in for the injured Kenny Pickett, out this week and likely beyond with an ankle injury. In his first start since last season, Trubisky will look to get Pittsburgh back on track after being upset by the Arizona Cardinals. And he’s not going to do so quietly.

“I’m trying to be aggressive, push the ball down the field, help this offense be explosive,” he said via a team-provided transcript. “I know I got to take care of the football. I’m just looking to be more efficient this week and execute well all together. But I like to be aggressive, push the ball downfield and we got to find ways to score points. So, I’m trying to be that catalyst.”

Pushing the ball downfield has always been in his nature. It helped him become the second overall pick of the 2017 draft. But it’s also one reason why he hasn’t had a career that met those expectations. As a rookie, he threw as many picks as touchdowns and hit double-digits in the following two seasons with Chicago.

His aggression hasn’t changed with Pittsburgh. He threw five interceptions last year with the Steelers, including three backbreakers in a divisional loss to the Baltimore Ravens. After the game, he admitted he was “over-aggressive.” While he has the arm talent to make plays and throws a nice deep ball, it harms as much as it helps.

While the Patriots have an ugly record, it’s not because of their defense. The only reason why they’ve been competitive in many of their games, New England hasn’t allowed more than 10 points in three straight games, becoming the first team since 1938 to do so and yet lose all three contests. The Patriots have six interceptions this year, led by LB/S Kyler Duggar, who has a pair.

Under Matt Canada, the Steelers’ model was to protect the football at any cost, even if the offense didn’t do much with it otherwise. Under interim OC Eddie Faulkner, he might be more open to letting Trubisky air it out.

“I think he enjoys shot plays, you know what I’m saying?” Faulkner said, also courtesy of a team transcript. “We’re calling shots to take them. When you’ve got guys like 14 (George Pickens) or 18 (Diontae Johnson) that can make plays down the field, down the grass for you, you want to take those shots.”

Pittsburgh’s passing game strength is through their outside receivers, and they have two legitimate threats in Pickens and Johnson. But those deep balls can get tipped by corners or undercut by safeties, and if Pittsburgh doesn’t perfectly protect the ball, they lose. In 2023, they’re 3-4 when they turn the ball over even once, regardless of turnover differential. Compared to being 4-1 when they play perfectly clean.