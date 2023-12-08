Miserable Showing Has Steelers Trailing 2-10 Patriots At Halftime

In a must-win situation, the Pittsburgh Steelers were thoroughly outclassed by the 2-10 New England Patriots in the first half of Thursday’s Week 14 game. At the half, the Steelers trail 21-10 after 30 minutes of an ugly, messy offense and a defense that couldn’t cover or get key stops.

The first downs went in the Patriots’ favor. As did the yards, 219-112. And the big plays went New England’s way, too. Despite being a historically bad offense with 13 combined points over its last three games, Patriots QB Bailey Zappe fired three touchdowns in the first half. Twice, he hit TE Hunter Henry as Pittsburgh’s depleted linebackers could do little to get in the way. Veteran Mykal Walker continued his struggles, picked on throughout the first two quarters, and the Steelers stubbornly made little changes.

Ex-Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster is already having his best game of the season, picking up 82 yards on three receptions, including a leaping 37-yarder on the Patriots’ opening possession. That set up a TD to RB Zeke Elliott in the right flat.

Offensively, Mitch Trubisky played like his typical self. That’s not a compliment. He risked throws over the middle, fired it deep when Pittsburgh only needed a couple yards, and crowds chanted for Mason Rudolph after Trubisky threw an ugly pick that set up a Patriots touchdown. His only saving grace was a touchdown to WR Diontae Johnson, who made a great diving grab on a less-than-perfect throw.

New England came into the game with the league’s top run defense and showed it so far. RB Najee Harris has 10 yards on seven carries. RB Jaylen Warren has 10 yards on four carries. Trubisky is the team’s leading rusher with 20 yards, most of which came on a first-drive scramble.

The Steelers have 30 minutes to climb back into the game. Pittsburgh gets the ball at half. But without a running game, Trubisky’s struggles, and Zappe looking like a Pro Bowler, the Steelers have a mountain to climb.