Markus Golden Taking Week 14 Inactive Decision In Stride

For a veteran with Markus Golden’s resume, being inactive isn’t easy on the ego. But Golden isn’t upset with the Pittsburgh Steelers opting against dressing him for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots. With a lack of special teams value, the team chose to play rookie Nick Herbig over him, marking the first time all season Golden sat. And, as luck would have it, the Steelers proceeded to lose OLB Alex Highsmith in the first half while OLB T.J. Watt took a shot to the face on the Steelers’ first defensive snap, leaving him and Herbig as the team’s only two EDGE rushers to see action the rest of the way.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Golden said he understood the team’s decision.

“I’m healthy,” Golden said via Steelers Live, confirming injury wasn’t the reason for him being scratched. “I can say it’s part of the business. It’s football. A business, man. People forget that the NFL is a business and you gotta come to work no matter what. Go hard, make sure you do your part. But it’s a business at the end of the day. I know I’m gonna be ready no matter what and go hard every day.”

Thursday marked the first time Golden was inactive for a game since the final two weeks of the 2018 season. That wasn’t due to a roster crunch but an ankle injury that shortened his season. Essentially, Golden was a healthy scratch for the first time in a very long time, forced to watch as the Steelers’ pass rush struggled to get home to Patriots QB Bailey Zappe, especially in the first half.

Prior to Week 14, Golden had been playing limited defensive snaps. Across Weeks Nine through 13, he failed to crack double-digits and hadn’t reached 20 snaps since Week Three. With almost no special teams value, seven snaps all season, Herbig took his place as the team’s clear No. 3 outside linebacker given his core special teams duties. On the year, Golden has 11 tackles and three sacks.

It’s unclear if Golden will get his hat back this weekend. Much of it may depend on the status of Watt and Highsmith. Both are in concussion protocol but practiced on a limited basis Tuesday, a promising sign for them to face the Colts this weekend. Still, given what Pittsburgh dealt with last week, Golden could still dress even if Highsmith and Watt are available. Normally, the team had dressed Golden and Herbig as its top reserves.

While it’s no question difficult for Golden to sit and watch, he’s showing leadership by accepting the situation. Pittsburgh has enough issues to worry about than his playing time. Hopefully he’ll be rewarded with a chance to help the Steelers make the playoffs over the final four weeks of the season.