Steelers Vs. Patriots: Inactives For Week 14

The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their list of inactives for their Week 14 Thursday night home game against the New England Patriots, and this week there are once again six players on it with two of them dealing with injuries that will prevent them from playing in the 8:15 p.m. contest.

After ending the week listed as out on the team’s injury report, QB Kenny Pickett (ankle) and CB James Pierre (shoulder) are both officially inactive on Thursday night. Pickett, who sustained his ankle injury last Sunday, will miss his first game of the season Thursday night. He’ll be replaced in the starting lineup by QB Mitch Trubisky. As for Pierre, this will also be the first game that he’s missed this season. QB Mason Rudolph will be the backup to Trubisky Thursday night with Pickett sidelined. This is the first time this season that he’s been active for a game.

The Steelers’ other four Week 14 inactive players are all healthy scratches. They include RB Anthony McFarland Jr., T Dylan Cook, OLB Markus Golden, and DE DeMarvin Leal. Golden is a surprise inactive Thursday night.

Additionally, G Isaac Seumalo (shoulder) and ILB Elandon Roberts (groin) are both active Thursday night despite injuries. Both players were listed on the Wednesday injury report as questionable.

As expected, Steelers RB Najee Harris (knee) and C Mason Cole (neck) are both active Thursday night against the Patriots after being listed as questionable on the team’s Wednesday injury report. DT Montravius Adams is also active Thursday night after missing the last four games due to an ankle injury.

The Steelers made one elevation from their practice squad on Thursday afternoon, and that was LB Kyron Johnson being added. Johnson is active Thursday night against the Patriots.

Steelers’ Inactive Players Week 14 vs. Patriots:

QB Kenny Pickett

CB James Pierre

OT Dylan Cook

RB Anthony McFarland Jr.

OLB Markus Golden

DE DeMarvin Leal

Patriots’ Inactive Players:

No. 1 WR DeVante Parker

No. 26 CB Shaun Wade

No. 38 RB Rhamondre Stevenson

No. 39 RB Jamycal Hasty

No. 59 T Vederian Lowe

No. 80 WR Kayshon Boutte

No. 81 WR Demario Douglas