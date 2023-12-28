Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,029)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,029 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk about how Pittsburgh Steelers CB Patrick Peterson has quietly played rather well for the team over the last several weeks, moving around in the secondary in the process.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1029)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP1445401704
