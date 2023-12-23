Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,024)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,024 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss the impact that Pittsburgh Steelers S Eric Rowe and ILB Myles Jack both need to make in their season debuts to help save the team’s season.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1024)
