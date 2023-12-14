Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,015)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,015 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk how former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is once again the center of attention in the media landscape.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1015)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4598221487
6bc9mw6n