Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,008)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,008 on this Thursday afternoon, I talk about how Thursday night might be a monumental moment in the history between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England Patriots as it relates to the teams’ head coaches.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1008)
