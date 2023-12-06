Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,007)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Ross McCorkle, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,007 on this Wednesday afternoon, I discuss the issues the Pittsburgh Steelers are having with fundamental football entering Week 14.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1007)
