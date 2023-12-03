Isaac Seumalo Injured Against Cardinals, Questionable To Return

Pittsburgh Steelers OG Isaac Seumalo suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return against the Arizona Cardinals, per team spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers G Isaac Seumalo has sustained a shoulder injury and is questionable to return to today's game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) December 3, 2023

Seumalo suffered the injury on the same drive that QB Kenny Pickett suffered an ankle injury, and Seumalo has been one of the Steelers’ best offensive linemen this season. An addition from the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, he overcame a slow start to become a mauler in the run game and has also been really solid in pass protection.

With the Steelers’ offensive line finally humming and the run game getting going, losing Seumalo is a big loss. We’ll see if he’ll be able to return to this game, but if he isn’t he’ll likely be replaced by OG Nate Herbig, who started two games for Pittsburgh earlier this season with RG James Daniels injured.

It’s been a bad day for injuries for Pittsburgh with LB Elandon Roberts and Pickett both suffering injuries. Losing Seumalo would be another tough blow to this team and an offense trying to find a spark in the second half of the season.