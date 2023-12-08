Injury Roundup: Alex Highsmith Suffers Neck Injury

Though it’ll garner little focus considering the outcome of Thursday night’s game, a horrible 21-18 loss to the New England Patriots, Mike Tomlin offered a quick overview of the team’s health situation following tonight’s game.

“Alex Highsmith wasn’t able to return,” Tomlin said via the team’s YouTube channel. “He has a neck injury of some description.”

Highsmith was lost early in the game with a neck injury. Initially ruled questionable, he was later ruled out and did not return to the game. Pittsburgh came into the game with only three outside linebackers who had played defensive snaps for the team this season and were left with T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig after Highsmith exited. There was also OLB Kyron Johnson, appearing in his second team with the game as a practice squad call-up.

Watt was injured on the first defensive snap of the game, taking a hard shot to the face attempting to make a tackle. He missed a couple of snaps before going back in. Later, he went to the blue tent and was checked again, including having his jaw looked at. But he returned to the game and finished things out.

Tomlin did not name any other players injury-related in his presser. Questionable players like LB Elandon Roberts, RB Najee Harris, OG Isaac Seumalo, and C Mason Cole all played and finished this game.

Pittsburgh will take on Indianapolis next Saturday, Dec 16.