Alex Highsmith Injured Against Patriots (Updates)

UPDATE: Highsmith has been downgraded to out, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.He will not return, and the Steelers will get a heavy dose of Nick Herbig on defense.

UPDATE: Highsmith is questionable to return with a neck injury, per the Amazon broadcast. He’s also being looked at by the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant. Per NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, he headed to the locker room after exiting the medical tent.

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered another key injury, this time in Week 14 against the New England Patriots with OLB Alex Highsmith getting hurt. Highsmith was down on the field and being attended to by trainers after a three-yard New England run inside the Pittsburgh 10 with 14:47 left in the second quarter.

The Steelers came into the game with just Watt, Highsmith and Nick Herbig as outside linebackers who were active with OLB Markus Golden inactive. Watt has been in the medical tent tonight and looked at by trainers, and now Highsmith is down on the field and looks to be in a lot of pain.

Highsmith hasn’t missed any time with injury this season, a season that came on the heels of him signing a four-year contract extension following a 14.5-sack 2022. He’s been an awesome partner to Watt at outside linebacker, and he would be a major loss if he has to miss time.

Highsmith walked off the field and went to the blue medical tent, and he appeared to be in pain walking off the field on the TV broadcast. We’ll keep you updated with any updates to Highsmith’s status.

Pittsburgh currently trails the Patriots 14-3.