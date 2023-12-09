‘I Can’t Fathom Making That Decision’: Former NFL TE Blasts Pittsburgh’s 4th-And-2 Play-Call

The Pittsburgh Steelers blew a prime opportunity to keep their momentum going and potentially tie the game or take the lead during a late fourth-quarter drive against the New England Patriots, dialing up a shot to WR Diontae Johnson with 2:01 left on 4th and 2 while leading 21-18. On TSN’s SportsCenter, former NFL tight end Luke Willson was baffled by the play

“A 50-50 go-ball to double coverage to Diontae Johnson? With your season on the line? Again, I can’t fathom making that decision. If you’re gonna throw it, you have to go to Pickens. He’s taller, he makes those miraculous catches, he’s the guy you throw that ball to. But again, on 4th-and-2 you should have something ready to rumble. That’s not the play, I think it was disappointing for a lot of Steelers fans,” Willson said.

It was an absolutely atrocious play call and one that may have cost the Steelers a spot in the playoffs. Dialing up a go-ball in that situation is pretty ludicrous, especially because QB Mitch Trubisky had struggled all night and shown zero inclination of being able to make that throw. Something short and beyond the sticks would’ve gotten the job done, but the Steelers decided to go for broke. It would’ve made more sense as a third down play-call, but on fourth down, it’s completely baffling.

The Steelers went on to lose 21-18 and fell to 7-6 on the season. Now, the Steelers are out of the playoff picture, currently, the AFC’s No. 8 seed. Three of their last four games are on the road, with Trubisky under center for the majority of them. Needless to say, the Steelers are not in an enviable position, and the road is going to be tough the rest of the way.

It would be the most Steelers thing ever if this team did find a way to beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 and go on a little bit of a run and sneak into the playoffs. But I just don’t foresee that happening this year. The offense stinks to the point where the team is chancing a win or a loss on a go-ball on fourth down just to try and create any sort of offense. Trubisky missed reads, drifted back under pressure, threw off his back foot, and just didn’t look good at all against New England, and I don’t see how he’s magically going to get better.

The Steelers aren’t in a good spot right now. It’s going to be an uphill climb to get out of it, but it just might be too late for this team.

Watch the full segment with Willson below.