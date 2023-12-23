How The National Media Is Picking Steelers Vs. Bengals

A weekly article we’ll post that gives a brief overview of how the national media views the Pittsburgh Steelers’ odds. Just a skinny summary of notable names who are picking for or against Pittsburgh. We’ll see who gets it right most often. If they offer a score prediction, we’ll include that, too. When applicable, I’ll also toss in the predictions from Dave Bryan and myself, just to see how we stack up.

Today, predictions for the team’s Week 16 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

THOSE PICKING THE STEELERS

Daniel Jeremiah/NFL Network: Steelers (21-20)

Mike Florio/Pro Football Talk: Steelers (16-13)

Colleen Wolfe/NFL Network: Steelers (16-14)

Pete Prisco/CBS Sports: Steelers (26-23)

THOSE PICKING THE BENGALS

Maurice Jones-Drew/NFL Network: Bengals (24-11)

Dave Bryan/Steelers Depot: Bengals (23-16)

Pat McAfee/Pat McAfee Show: Bengals

Vinnie Iyer/Sporting News: Bengals (23-20)

Chris Simms/Pro Football Talk: Bengals (21-17)

Nate Davis/USA Today: Bengals (27-19)

Alex Kozora/Steelers Depot: Bengals (23-20)

A.J. Hawk/Pat McAfee Show: Bengals

Eric Edholm/NFL Network: Bengals (20-19)

Totals

Those Picking The Bengals: 9

Those Picking The Steelers: 4

Quick Notes

– If Pittsburgh can beat Cincinnati Saturday, it’ll be their first season-sweep of them since the 2019 season.

– Speaking of 2019, the Steelers will play their final home game of the year this weekend. The last time they held their final two regular season games on the road was also in 2019, losing to the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens. Let’s hope they don’t repeat that.

– Pittsburgh has also won their last three regular season home finales dating back to 2020. Their last loss came in…you guessed it, 2019 when they dropped a Sunday night affair 17-10 to the Buffalo Bills.

– The Bengals have scored at least 27 points their last three games. Pittsburgh hasn’t scored 27 points all season.

– The Steelers are 3-6 this season when they can’t force more than one defensive takeaway. They’re 4-1 when they’re able to. But the Bengals have the fewest giveaways in football this year and the second-best turnover ratio.

– Pittsburgh has 30 red zone trips this season. That’s tied for the second-fewest in football with the New England Patriots and only ahead of the New York Jets’ 29. Thank God for the Jets.