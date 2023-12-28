‘He Did George Things:’ Eddie Faulkner Explains Pickens’ Career Day

Sometimes the answer is, he’s just George Pickens.

Last Saturday evening, that was meant as a compliment. Pickens torched the Cincinnati Bengals during a career day, catching only four passes but doing 195 yards worth of damage with two touchdowns. One of the most video game-like stat lines in recent Steelers history en route to their best offensive showing in more than two years and a 34-11 victory in a must-have game.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, interim OC Eddie Faulkner said there wasn’t much for him to note about why Pickens went off. That’s just what he’s capable of doing.

“He’s just a gifted, gifted guy…the ball ended up finding him,” Faulkner said via 93.7 The Fan. “They left him sometimes there in single coverage. Couple of times, like the second play that he scored on, the safety didn’t catch the angle on a slant. And guys talented like George make those kinds of plays. What happened was, we got the ball to him, and he did George things.”

He did George things

Steelers Eddie Faulkner on how George Pickens ended up w a career game last week pic.twitter.com/ZR7jervMs9 — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) December 28, 2023

Pickens’ upside and talent have always been undeniable. It’s the reason why the team has dealt with stuff such as the Pickens-generated controversy leading up to the Bengals game. It’s why Tomlin vowed to play him, and the decision paid off.

His 195 yards were the most by a Steelers wide receiver since Antonio Brown’s 213-yard performance in 2017 against the Baltimore Ravens. His 86-yard touchdown wasn’t just the longest passing score in the NFL this season but the longest first-quarter offensive touchdown in team history. And his 48.8 yards per catch is the best mark by a receiver with at least four grabs since DeSean Jackson in 2010.

A dominant performance as only Pickens could provide. Now, he’ll look to stack positive days. Expecting the same stat line is unrealistic but another 100-yard performance would go a long way toward helping the Steelers secure victory in a must-win game against the Seahawks. It’s likely that one of the two freak-show wide receivers on the field will help decide the game. Either Pickens or Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf. Whoever makes more plays could prove to be the difference in deciding not just the winner but the playoff fate of both teams.