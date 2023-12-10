Frank Wycheck, Hero Of Music City Miracle, Dead At 52

Some sad football news to pass along. Former NFL tight end Frank Wycheck, best remembered for scoring the touchdown in the “Music City Miracle,” has died. He was 52.

Wycheck’s family issued a statement confirming the news Sunday afternoon.

Statement from Frank Wycheck’s family on his passing. pic.twitter.com/NMoIw2nJmF — Terry McCormick (@terrymc13) December 10, 2023

Wycheck died at his home on Saturday. Per the release, it’s believed he fell and hit his head during the morning. He was not found until the afternoon.

Though not a Steeler, he has plenty of ties to Pennsylvania. Born on the Eastern side of the state in Philadelphia, he played his college ball at Maryland before becoming a sixth round pick of the Washington Redskins in 1993. After being released by the team prior to the 1995 season, he signed with the Tennessee Titans, then still the Houston Oilers. It was there his career rounded into form, making three Pro Bowls and catching 482 passes for nearly 5,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.

In the days of the old AFC Central, the Steelers would see Wycheck’s Titans twice a year. And he always excelled. In 14 games against Pittsburgh, he recorded 51 receptions for 551 yards and six touchdowns. Those six scores were more than he had against any other team. Arguably his most memorable regular season performance came in the 1999 regular season finale. In a 47-36 shootout win over the Steelers, a game in which had three defensive touchdowns, Wycheck twice found the end zone as the Titans raced out to a 31-7 lead.

But it was his 2003 Wild Card outing that will make Steelers’ fans remember him. In a 34-31 OT win, ending with Joe Nedney’s controversial foul, Wycheck went off for 10 receptions, 123 yards, and a seven-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Those 123 yards were more than any game he’d have in his career, regular season or playoffs.

Of course, his most memorable moment came in 1999, his playoff debut, against the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo kicker Steve Christie hit a 41-yard field goal to put the Bills ahead 16-15 with less than 20 seconds to go, seemingly securing victory. Rainbowing the ensuing kickoff, FB Lorenzo Neal fielded it at the 25 and quickly proceeded to hand the ball off to Wycheck. He threw the ball back to WR Kevin Dyson, who raced down the left sideline for the touchdown, stunning the crowd and football world. Some have debated if Wycheck’s pass was a lateral or forward, the latter of which would be illegal, but the call stood and the Titans won 22-16. The Titans would go onto the Super Bowl before Dyson was stopped one yard short of the end zone in a loss to the St. Louis Rams.

Wycheck would play through his age-32 season, spending 11 years in the NFL. He caught 505 passes for more than 5,100 yards and 28 touchdowns.

Per the family’s statement, they plan to work with CTE experts to further brain injury research. No funeral services has been announced at this time.