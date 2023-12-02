Four Key Matchups To Watch In Steelers-Cardinals

For the first time since 2019 in the desert, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona Cardinals are set to clash in non-conference action Sunday in Week 13 at Acrisure Stadium.

A lot has changed since the last time the two teams played. Patrick Peterson is a Steeler, James Conner is a Cardinals, Duck Hodges is known more for being engaged to country music star Lainey Wilson than being a great story at quarterback for the Steelers, and Kliff Kingsbury is an offensive assistant and consultant at USC.

The Steelers are trending in the right direction and looking like legitimate contenders, while the Cardinals are floundering, going in the wrong direction and getting set for a top 5 pick in April’s draft, struggling defensively in the first year under head coach Jonathan Gannon.

Even though it looks like it should be a win on Sunday for the Steelers, the game will be a difficult one and will come down to a few key plays and matchups.

Below are my four key matchups to watch Sunday in the Steelers-Cardinals game.

Steelers’ DL Cameron Heyward vs. Cardinals LG Carter O’Donnell

Fish of the week!

Steelers’ defensive line coach Karl Dunbar likes to identify the “fish of the week” in each matchup for his defensive linemen to attack. It’s about putting his best guy on their worst guy. On Sunday, that matchup will be made naturally as Steelers’ defensive lineman Cameron Heyward will line up over Arizona left guard Carter O’Donnell a ton.

Heyward is rounding into form since returning in Week Nine from groin surgery. Since then, he’s getting his legs underneath him and remains a force against the run. He’s starting to get going as a pass rusher, too. Heyward has generated five pressures in the last two weeks and was dominant in Week 12 against the Bengals, looking like his old self.

That’s bad news for O’Donnell, who has to deal with another Hall of Fame defensive lineman for the second straight week. Last week, Aaron Donald gave O’Donnell fits. Now, it’s Heyward’s turn. O’Donnell grades out at a 56.1 on the season from Pro Football Focus, including a 59.1 in pass protection. He’s allowed nine pressures on the season, including four last week.

Big-time matchup for Heyward to take advantage of in the trenches on Sunday.

Cardinals’ QB Kyler Murray vs. Steelers’ Pass Rush

Respectfully, Kyler Murray is a jitterbug back there with the football in his hands. He’s a dangerous runner on designed runs with elite speed, and he can really extend plays, make pass rushers run in circles and really wear out defensive fronts when he’s moving around trying to avoid the pass rush.

On the season, Murray has rushed for 86 yards and three touchdowns on 14 carries. He’s extended numerous plays since returning to the lineup, and has made something out of nothing quite often this season behind a bad Cardinals’ offensive line.

He’ll have to do that again on Sunday in Pittsburgh against one of the best pass rushes he’ll see all season. T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, Larry Ogunjobi, Heyward and rookies Nick Herbig and Keeanu Benton will be coming after him in waves, not to mention former Cardinals standout Markus Golden.

Pittsburgh will have to be disciplined in the pass rush, remaining in lanes, not trying to do too much, and really keeping Murray hemmed into the pocket, forcing him to make plays from inside the tackle box, rather than on the move in backyard-style football.

Steelers’ QB Kenny Pickett vs. Cardinals’ S Tandem

Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin spoke highly of Arizona safeties Budda Baker and Jalen Thompson on Tuesday ahead of the Steelers-Cardinals matchup at Acrisure Stadium, praising their versatility, football IQ and overall toughness.

The Cardinals move them around a ton, line them up all over the place, and they thrive in those roles. They bait quarterbacks into bad throws, create turnovers and really can cover up for some deficiencies elsewhere on the defense.

It’ll be a tough matchup for Steelers’ quarterback Kenny Pickett, who needs to identify where Baker and Thompson are lined up on every snap. In recent weeks quarterbacks C.J. Stroud and Matthew Stafford struggled at times against the duo, throwing some ill-timed interceptions.

Pickett has been very good with the football, avoiding the killer mistake in the passing game. He set the franchise record for most passing attempts with an interception on Sunday against Cincinnati, and he’s looking to extend that streak even further on Sunday.

Steelers’ RBs Najee Harris And Jaylen Warren vs. Cardinals’ Run Defense

It’s no secret that the Steelers’ run game is humming right now. Four straight games with more than 150 yards on the ground will do that. It helps that both running backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren are at the top of their games, too, behind an offensive line that is on a dominant roll right now.

Now comes a very favorable matchup for the Steelers against the third-worst run defense in the NFL in the Cardinals. Entering Sunday’s game, the Cardinals are allowing 140.1 yards per game. In the last four games, Pittsburgh is averaging 174 yards on the ground.

It looks like it could be another great day for the Steelers’ running backs. Conditions might be a bit poor on Sunday at Acrisure as there is a 70% chance of rain on Sunday during the game. That plays favorably into the hands of the Steelers’ offense, which wants to run the football and wear down teams.

Sloppy conditions make that even more important. If Pittsburgh’s run game can hit 150+ yards for the fifth straight game, that will be the first time the franchise has done that since 1977. Should tell you all you need to know about how great the run game is currently. Don’t be surprised if both running backs go off in the matchup, leading the Steelers to another win.