Film Room: Broderick Jones Is Already Showing High-Level Technique

Though only a rookie with seven career starts, the early returns and results of first round pick OT Broderick Jones has been impressive. Not only in his raw tools but his technique. Just like OT Alejandro Villanueva’s famous snatch-and-trap against pass rushes (especially bull rushes), Jones is utilizing this technique to win in the run and pass game. And it’s quickly become a go-to move for him in his rookie season.

This snatch-and-trap is quickly knocking down the hands of the opposing offensive linemen. Let’s take a look.

Run Game

We’ve seen Jones utilize this move in every game over the last month as he settles into his right tackle spot since starting there in Week Nine against the Tennessee Titans. In the run game, he uses the snatch-and-trap to cut off the backside of running plays called away from him to the offense’s left.

You can see it on this rep against the Arizona Cardinals. On this goal-line zone run to the left, Jones cuts off the backside 3T with this technique, No. 93, sending him spiraling to the ground. And I love the ending here, a little pat on the back and tap of the helmet – that’s Jonathan Ledbetter, a fellow former Georgia Bulldog.

To cut off the backside, you can either cut block, get your body in front on a reach block, or use this technique (there’s also the slingshot technique, but it’s far more difficult to pull off, and few linemen use them consistently, watch No. 75 use it here).

Jones’ technique gets the job done, and he wins his block. Nicely done.

We saw it again the following week against the Green Bay Packers. Another zone run to the left. Again, Jones has to cut off the backside 3T between him and the right guard. He does the same, knocking No. 95’s hands down, and buries him by laying on top so he can’t get back up.

It helps the Packers slant out of where this Najee Harris run is going, but the backside is taken care of nicely here, and Harris runs through a big hole for an excellent gain.

Pass Game

Jones can also utilize this technique in pass protection. Against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 12, he uses it off the Steelers’ play action. Taking on No. 94 Sam Hubbard, he counters with the snatch-and-trap the second Hubbard puts his hands up to try to get into Jones’ chest.

It immediately knocks Hubbard off balance, and he stumbles to the ground. Jones falls on top, and the rep is over almost as soon as it started.

Finally, we bring things to Thursday’s loss to the New England Patriots. In another play fake and rollout, Jones’ technique is a little less pronounced, but it’s still what he uses to effectively win the rep. A strong chop to knock down the left/outside hand of No. 93 and knock him off balance as Mitch Trubisky rolls to the right.

Not quite as gaudy as the other three clips but winning the rep is winning the rep. And that’s all that matters.

While Jones has some things to work on, notably keeping his feet moving on his punch to the edge, he’s been prone to losing there in recent weeks, he’s showing refined technique. He’s not just a great athlete but using his hands well, which ultimately matters as much, if not more, than how well you move. It’s an encouraging sign for a first-year player seeing extensive playing time at a position he hadn’t played much of before. And if Jones can combine great hand use and technique with his athletic traits, he’ll be well worth the first-round pick Pittsburgh invested in him.