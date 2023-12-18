Depot After Dark: Steelers Point Totals, Baldy’s Criticism, AB Graduates

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 17.

Steelers Point Totals

Not that the Steelers numerous problems fall at the feet of any individual person or unit but things have not gotten better since OC Matt Canada was fired. In fact, they have gotten worse. In the four games under interim OC Eddie Faulkner and play caller Mike Sullivan, the Steelers are averaging just 14.3 points per game. They haven’t scored more than 18 in any contest, their five-game streak (including the final of Canada’s Steelers career) now the longest the team has endured since 1969.

Prior to Canada’s dismissal, the Steelers were averaging 16.6 points per game. Meaning they’re scoring two fewer points per game without him.

Post Matt Canada: 57 total points scored in four games. 14.25 per game. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/u4NmE6DazT — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 17, 2023

Baldy Blasts Third Downs

In one of his first film rooms, NFL Network lead analyst Brian Baldinger isolated the team’s problems on third down. Pittsburgh has been under 30 percent here over their past three weeks and rank 26th league-wide entering Sunday’s slate of games. At 34.7 percent on the season, it’s their second-worst output since 1999, as far back as the data is reliably tracked.

Baldinger looks at inaccurate throws and Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph dropping their eyes that lead to sacks.

.@steelers everyone has to be better but these 3rd downs are critical. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/SYXsAAToDZ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) December 17, 2023

Antonio Brown Graduates

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown graduated from the University of Central Michigan yesterday. One video shows him walking across the stage to receive his diploma.

Former NFL superstar Antonio Brown graduated from Central Michigan University yesterday👏 Brown attended CMU from 2007-2009 before heading to the NFL. He had 3,199 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns in three seasons. (Via Geo.A1_/IG) pic.twitter.com/crj8OGaZPu — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) December 17, 2023

Brown left school a year early to declare for the NFL draft, becoming a sixth round pick. In 2019, he re-enrolled and took online classes, the university confirmed at the time. While Browns’ post-Steelers career has been tumultuous to say the least, it’s good to see him finish college. Hopefully a sign of good things to come.

Pat Freiermuth’s Evaluation

Speaking to reporters in the locker room after Saturday’s loss to the Indianapolis Colts, TE Pat Freiermuth offered a comment we’ve heard too many times before in recent weeks.

“We shot ourselves in the foot a lot and we can’t do that in this stage of the game,” he said via Steelers.com yesterday. “For a win in December, we can’t do that.”

Pittsburgh racked up over 100 yards in penalties, turned the ball over three times, missed an extra point, and punted miserably in the loss to the Colts. The “shot ourselves in the foot” has been repeated by his teammates during this three-game losing streak. But it’s clear the Steelers haven’t taken their safety course, making the same mistakes over and over while vowing to get it right next time. It’s not happening.

Jesse James Anniversary

As if Steelers fans need any more heartbreak, today is the sixth anniversary of the Jesse James catch/no-catch against the New England Patriots.

Catch or no catch? pic.twitter.com/tYotvL6jhl — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 18, 2017

James caught what appeared to be the go-ahead touchdown against New England with under 30 seconds to go, but it was ruled that he didn’t survive the ground. Ben Roethlisberger would go on to throw an interception, and Pittsburgh would lose, allowing New England to retain the No. 1 seed.

The Steelers would get the No. 2 seed and lose in the divisional round against the Jacksonville Jaguars, while New England went to the Super Bowl where they fell to the Philadelphia Eagles.