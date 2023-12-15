Depot After Dark: Steelers’ Plans For New Community Field, Joe Flacco’s ‘Promotion,’ Colts To Go Retro Saturday

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Steelers Unveil Plans For New Community Field, Youth Recreation Complex

Continuing to invest in the community and the youth in the Greater Pittsburgh Area, the Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that they a building a state-of-the-art community field and youth-recreation complex at Hazelwood Green, which is just across the Monongahela River from the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex.

According to a press release from the Steelers, the complex will be operated by the Steelers Charities and branded with the Steelers logo. Activities at the new community field and complex will include youth football, clinics with current and former Steelers players and coaches, boys and girls flag football, soccer games and clinics; and a complete renovation of the 10,000 square-foot building already at the Hazelwood Green Plaza to allow the site to host indoor youth sports and recreation activities year-round.

The field will be on the site of an old steel mill and is expected to open in 2025.

Joe Flacco Signed To Browns’ 53-Man Roster

The impressive run of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco with the Cleveland Browns continues, this time with him as a member of the 53-man roster.

Flacco, who joined the Browns’ practice squad in November and has started the last two games for Cleveland, was signed to their 53-man roster Thursday, his agency announced on Twitter.

In two starts with the Browns, Flacco has thrown for 565 yards, five touchdowns and two interceptions, completing just 55.1% of his passes. In the two starts, the Browns are 1-1, having lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 but defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.

Flacco was recently named the starter the rest of the season by Cleveland head coach Kevin Stefanski as the Browns push towards the playoffs, sitting at 8-5 overall. They’ve been decimated by injuries in recent weeks, so we’ll see if Flacco has any magic left in his right arm to keep the Browns afloat.



Colts To Wear Throwback Jerseys Saturday

For the second straight matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Indianapolis Colts will wear a throwback jersey.

This time, it will be the 1956 throwback, which will honor the team that featured a handful of Pro Football Hall of Famers and head coach Weeb Ewbank.

Last season, the Colts wore their throwback jerseys for the Monday Night Football matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Steelers won that game, 24-17.

Last season, the Colts wore their throwback jerseys for the Monday Night Football matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Steelers won that game, 24-17.