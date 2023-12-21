Depot After Dark: Rosie Nix On Tomlin, Pro Bowl Update, Awesome Fan Cave

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 20.

Roosevelt Nix On Tomlin

Former Pittsburgh Steelers FB Roosevelt Nix offered a quick thought on playing for Mike Tomlin Tuesday night. On Twitter, he shared that Tomlin would come up to him literally every single day and tell him, “Just make sure you justify your existence today, Rosie.”

Coach T used to come up to me everyday and I mean every single day, didn’t matter if I was by myself or around people, when he seen me everyday he would say “Just make sure you justify your existence today Rosie”

……. — 5⃣Roosevelt nix (@Dat_Dude_Nix) December 20, 2023

Signing with the team as a training camp longshot in 2015, he became a camp darling and earned his way onto the roster as the team’s second fullback because of his special teams ability. He soon became Pittsburgh’s starting fullback, spending five seasons with the team and making the Pro Bowl in 2017.

Pro Bowl Update

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games have officially been announced, the second year replacing an actual football game that became a two-hand touch more than anything else. As shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the 2024 Games will include dodgeball, tug-of-war, and Madden.

Check out the full release below.

The 2024 Pro Bowl Games will include dodgeball, tug-of-war and Madden head-to-head competitions, in addition to the now-annual 7-on-7 flag football game in February in Orlando. Full breakdown: pic.twitter.com/TNrzAkAHdP — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 20, 2023

Steelers Mentions

Twitter/X released a list of the 10 most mentioned/talked about NFL teams on the platforms, with Pennsylvania representing the top two spots. According to its list via @XDatat, the Philadelphia Eagles are the league’s most-mentioned team, while the Steelers are second.

The top five is rounded out by the Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers, and New York Jets. Three AFC North teams make up the top 10, including the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

Only two make it to the Big Game, but every team is a part of the huge football conversation on X. Here are the top ten NFL teams with the most mentions so far this season: 1. Philadelphia Eagles

2. Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Kansas City Chiefs

4. San Francisco

5. New York Jets

6.… — Data (@XData) December 20, 2023

Who would you guess is the least talked about team? The Carolina Panthers? The Arizona Cardinals? The Jacksonville Jaguars?

Steelers Fan Cave

If you thought your stadium chairs and photo of Jerome Bettis were a solid setup, this guy might have you beat. Marc Weigl might be the biggest Steelers fan in all of Germany, and Steelers Nation Unite shared his setup in a video recently posted to the team’s YouTube channel.

A cool interview sharing his collection and fandom. You can watch the entire video by clicking the link in the tweet below.

SNU Traditions: Dream Steelers fan cave in Deutschland | Pittsburgh Steelers https://t.co/xzEZ642Dua pic.twitter.com/j8MFfWJ9CH — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 20, 2023

Miller Signed

The Kansas City Chiefs have signed former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Anthony Miller. Miller spent parts of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the team, spending the latter on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Released by the team ahead of their 2023 camp, he previously spent time with the San Francisco 49ers and Indianapolis Colts.