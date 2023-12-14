Depot After Dark: Ketchup On The Move, More Kickoff Changes?, Ravens Clinch Scenario

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 13.

Ketchup Bottles Moving

This time of year, Yinzers keep track of two things in the sky. Santa and ketchup bottles. We know where the latter is headed. Per The Trib’s Chris Adamski, one of the two giant ketchup bottles that sat atop Heinz Field is now headed to the Heinz History Center.

Per Adamski:

“According to a news release from Kraft Heinz, the History Center will host an official unveiling next week at the museum on the corner of 12th and Smallman streets. That will be open to the public, and fans of the Steelers, ketchup or other things closely identified with Pittsburgh are encouraged to pose for photos in front of the large bottle once it is displayed.”

Peak Yinzer levels in a paragraph. The other of the two ketchup bottles resides just outside of Acrisure Stadium.

Changes Coming To Kickoff Rule — Again?

In late May, the NFL made a major change to the kickoff rule, implementing fair catches that would put the ball at the 25-yard line. Now, there might be more changes coming.

According to NFL Vice President Troy Vincent, the kickoff is now a “dead ceremonial play today,” according to a tweet from NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero from the NFL meetings.

NFL exec Troy Vincent says kickoff is a “dead ceremonial play today” and will be addressed. Sounds like the one-year experiment encouraging fair catches will be modified, if not going away entirely. pic.twitter.com/I3VBffVF2M — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2023

Based on Vincent’s comments, it sounds as though the fair catch on the kickoff rule is a one-year experiment, which should lead to more changes.

The NFL cited player safety as the catalyst for the rule change in May but made it clear that it was for one year only and would be revisited in 2024. Though a change could be coming, Vincent stated that the rule won’t go back to how it was.

“It should expire. But we’re hoping the coaches will come back with some additional alternatives,” Vincent said, according to a tweet from Pelissero.

We’ll see what the competition committee comes up with as an alternative.

Ravens Clinching Scenario

The Baltimore Ravens could be the first AFC and AFC North team to clinch the playoffs this weekend. As laid out below, here’s how the Ravens can punch their ticket into the postseason.

The Ravens can clinch a playoff berth in Week 15 one of several ways. Going to be interesting if their Week 18 game versus the Steelers means anything to them. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/Q5hjGac1cS — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) December 13, 2023

The Steelers losing (or tying) would certainly help Baltimore out in several scenarios. If things break right, the Ravens could have a chance to clinch Sunday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Sitting at 10-3, the Ravens are currently the AFC’s top speed. Only the No. 1 seed will receive a first-round bye.

LA Super Bowl

The NFL voted for Los Angeles to host Super Bowl LXI in February of 2027. It comes as little surprise. Good weather, a large venue, and the recently-built SoFi Stadium all made LA an attractive option. Hopefully, Pittsburgh will be in the mix to play there.

NFL owners have unanimously approved and awarded Super Bowl LXI in February 2027 to Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/ysVRlMR7Ij — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 13, 2023

This year’s Super Bowl will take place in Las Vegas. The 2025 Big Game will be held in New Orleans, with the 2026 edition in Santa Clara.