Depot After Dark: Keisel’s Super Bowl Surprise, Heyward Helps Tomlin, Streak-Igami?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.
Your Depot After Dark for Dec. 24.
Keisel’s Super Bowl Surprise
An awesome moment from Acrisure Stadium beyond the on-field result. Brett Keisel surprised a family with Super Bowl tickets Saturday night. Four-year-old Ivy used a Terrible Towel to support her through her cancer treatments and now thankfully is in remission.
Keisel came out of the tunnel to surprise her family with a trip to February big game. A really cool moment. Take a look.
Keisel also wore a Franco Harris No. 32 jersey right before kickoff, honoring the late Harris on the 51st Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and just over one year since Harris’ death.
Heyward Joins Tomlin
On Thursday night, Cam Heyward showed up to help Mike Tomlin at a local Pittsburgh food bank. Tomlin sent out this tweet and photo thanking Heyward for his support, Tomlin’s first tweet since mid-June. He ended it with the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag to vouch for Heyward in his quest to become this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. The winner will be announced during NFL honors in February.
Streak-igami
If you’re terminally online like we are, you know of Scorigami, which happens when there is a new and unique NFL final score. You wouldn’t be wrong to wonder if Pittsburgh’s 34-11 final against Cincinnati would qualify. Unfortunately, it didn’t, having been done three times before. What’s interesting is it’s now happened in three of the last calendar years, in 2021, 2022 (during the 2021-2022 playoffs) and now 2023. The first time it occurred was 1998.
It’s been a good year for Scorigami otherwise, occurring a whopping eight times this year. Most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was an NFL first.
Praise For Rudolph
A great performance from Mason Rudolph has led to support not just from cheering and chanting fans but former Steelers, too. Former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Ola Adeniyi sent out this tweet in the early hours Sunday morning, saying it was “no surprise Mas Dawg had him a night tonight” and praising his patience waiting his turn to play.
Saturday was Rudolph’s first start since 2021 and he turned in a dazzling performance, throwing for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.