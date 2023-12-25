Depot After Dark: Keisel’s Super Bowl Surprise, Heyward Helps Tomlin, Streak-Igami?

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys.

Keisel’s Super Bowl Surprise

An awesome moment from Acrisure Stadium beyond the on-field result. Brett Keisel surprised a family with Super Bowl tickets Saturday night. Four-year-old Ivy used a Terrible Towel to support her through her cancer treatments and now thankfully is in remission.

Keisel came out of the tunnel to surprise her family with a trip to February big game. A really cool moment. Take a look.

When four-year-old #Steelers fan, Ivy, was battling cancer, she brought her Terrible Towel to all of her treatment sessions. Today, she is a cancer survivor in remission! We welcomed her to today's game, where @bkeisel99 surprised her with a trip to the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/TI027bJH6y — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 23, 2023

Keisel also wore a Franco Harris No. 32 jersey right before kickoff, honoring the late Harris on the 51st Anniversary of the Immaculate Reception and just over one year since Harris’ death.

Heyward Joins Tomlin

On Thursday night, Cam Heyward showed up to help Mike Tomlin at a local Pittsburgh food bank. Tomlin sent out this tweet and photo thanking Heyward for his support, Tomlin’s first tweet since mid-June. He ended it with the #WPMOYChallenge hashtag to vouch for Heyward in his quest to become this year’s Walter Payton Man of the Year. The winner will be announced during NFL honors in February.

Can’t thank my guy @CamHeyward enough for coming out and supporting our work with the food bank last night. Cam is one of the most giving people you will ever meet. Show him some love and repost this to help him win the #WPMOYChallenge . pic.twitter.com/TwcxJxZaIN — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) December 22, 2023

Streak-igami

If you’re terminally online like we are, you know of Scorigami, which happens when there is a new and unique NFL final score. You wouldn’t be wrong to wonder if Pittsburgh’s 34-11 final against Cincinnati would qualify. Unfortunately, it didn’t, having been done three times before. What’s interesting is it’s now happened in three of the last calendar years, in 2021, 2022 (during the 2021-2022 playoffs) and now 2023. The first time it occurred was 1998.

The last 3 times (before today): Jan 17, 2022: LAR 34 ARI 11, WC Game

Oct 17, 2021: CIN 34 DET 11, Week 6

Nov 22, 1998: BUF 34 IND 11, Week 12 igami — Extra StatMuse (@extrastatmuse) December 24, 2023

It’s been a good year for Scorigami otherwise, occurring a whopping eight times this year. Most recently, the Las Vegas Raiders 63-21 win over the Los Angeles Chargers was an NFL first.

Praise For Rudolph

A great performance from Mason Rudolph has led to support not just from cheering and chanting fans but former Steelers, too. Former Pittsburgh Steelers OLB Ola Adeniyi sent out this tweet in the early hours Sunday morning, saying it was “no surprise Mas Dawg had him a night tonight” and praising his patience waiting his turn to play.

Saturday was Rudolph’s first start since 2021 and he turned in a dazzling performance, throwing for 290 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.